USEReady Launches MigrationWorks to Accelerate Analytics Migration and Cloud Modernization

MigrationWorks by USEReady Accelerates Legacy Analytics Modernization with Agentic AI. Uday Hegde, Co-Founder and CEO, USEReady

Agentic-Intelligence-Powered Platform Retires Legacy Analytics Systems Faster, Reduces Cost, and Enables Cloud-Scale AI Adoption for the Enterprise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI and analytics modernization solutions, today announced the launch of MigrationWorks , a unified enterprise platform designed to accelerate cloud migration, consolidate legacy business intelligence (BI) environments, and reduce technical debt while preparing organizations for AI-driven analytics at scale.Enterprises across banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and other regulated sectors continue to operate on legacy BI platforms such as Cognos, SAP BusinessObjects (BOBJ), MicroStrategy, Qlik, Hyperion, and Crystal Reports. Manual migration approaches commonly cause downtime, break mission-critical reporting, and defer AI adoption. MigrationWorks addresses these risks by combining automation, agentic intelligence, and the AI Pyramid delivery model to deliver predictable, auditable modernization outcomes.Typical MigrationWorks customer engagements demonstrate substantial efficiency and cost gains including ~40% reduction in migration effort, 60%+ lower migration cost versus traditional approaches, and up to 85% headcount optimization in agentic delivery models – driven by automated discovery, metadata translation, and agent-assisted validation.“Enterprises have outgrown legacy analytics ecosystems not because they stopped working, but because they limit innovation,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. “MigrationWorks brings intelligence where traditional system integrators bring labor. By combining automated rationalization, agent-based code translation, and computer-vision validation executed within our AI Pyramid delivery model, organizations can modernize faster, preserve reporting fidelity, and begin to monetize AI outcomes without disruption.”At the heart of MigrationWorks is the AI Pyramid: a pragmatic delivery model in which AI agents execute repetitive conversion, reconciliation, and validation tasks, while human experts retain responsibility for architecture, governance, and final outcome verification. This approach reduces manual rework, accelerates remediation, and ensures traceability.The MigrationWorks suite includes enterprise-grade accelerators and tools including:STORM: Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migration accelerator (automated content, permissions, and workbook transformation).MigratorIQ: Legacy BI modernization engine for discovery, metadata extraction, code translation, and report templating across Qlik, Cognos, SAP BO, MicroStrategy, Hyperion and more.Migrate2Tableau: Streamlines legacy BI migration to Tableau Cloud through automated content discovery, optimized workbooks, and governed deployment.Pixel Perfect Reporting (PPR): Reporting automation tool delivering highly formatted reports for leadership and compliance requirements, and offline distribution.“Modernization fails when treated as a copy-and-move exercise,” said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady. “MigrationWorks reconciles business logic, optimizes reporting workloads, and reimagines analytics governance enabling organizations to decommission technical debt, preserve audit trails, and scale modernization without scaling headcount.”Agentic intelligence plays a critical role in resolving real-world modernization complexity where metadata relationships, business logic variations, and legacy dependencies often undermine automation-only tooling.“Automation is predictable, but modernization is rarely predictable,” said Yugesh Deshpande, Vice President, Product Engineering at USEReady. “Agentic intelligence enables context awareness, decision-making, and adaptive remediation across thousands of workloads. By augmenting automation with autonomous agents, we eliminate the hidden manual effort that inflates cost and timelines in traditional projects.”Across industries, analytics modernization has become a board-level priority driven by the rising cost of legacy infrastructure, vendor sunset timelines, and organizational mandates to adopt AI responsibly. MigrationWorks addresses these concerns with flexible delivery models viz., onsite, offshore, or hybrid, and outcome-linked constructs aligned to enterprise transformation objectives.Organizations seeking to modernize legacy analytics stacks, unlock AI-ready architectures, and reduce modernization cost complexity can learn more at https://www.useready.com/migrationworks About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

