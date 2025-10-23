USEReady Unveils AI Invoice Processing to Boost Working Capital and Accelerate Financial Close

Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

Intelligent Document Processing Solution Accelerates Financial Close Cycles, Unlocks Working Capital, and Transforms AP Operations for Enterprise Finance Teams

AP automation has long been treated as a cost-reduction play, but the real strategic value lies in financial agility.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI solutions and analytics modernization offerings, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Invoice Processing solution, purpose-built to transform accounts payable operations and unlock working capital for enterprises managing complex financial documentation at scale. Deployed successfully for a leading North American midstream energy company , the solution processed over 360,000 annual invoices across dozens of formats, delivering $50M+ in cleared pending accounts payable and reducing month-end close cycles by 1.5 days.Traditional OCR-based and RPA invoice automation approaches rely on rigid templates that fail to adapt to diverse document formats, resulting in persistent bottlenecks, manual intervention, and delayed vendor payments. Asset-intensive enterprises face particular challenges managing high-volume invoices, bills of lading, and purchase order documentation arriving in multiple formats i.e. scanned images, handwritten documents, multi-page PDFs, and email-embedded files. These limitations constrain working capital optimization, extend close cycles beyond nine days, and limit financial visibility critical for executive decision-making.USEReady's AI-Powered Invoice Processing solution eliminates these constraints through intelligent document processing powered by Document AI and large language models. Unlike template-based systems, the solution adapts seamlessly to any invoice format, instantly recognizing vendor details, PO numbers, material descriptions, quantities, and logistics information across diverse layouts. The platform features intelligent field extraction across 13 key data points, multi-format and multi-page processing, human-in-the-loop feedback for continuous learning, and native ERP integration that feeds approved invoices directly into systems like SAP with complete audit trails."AP automation has long been treated as a cost-reduction play, but the real strategic value lies in financial agility," said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO of USEReady. "By applying AI that adapts to real-world document complexity, we're helping finance leaders move beyond efficiency metrics to unlock working capital, strengthen vendor relationships, and compress close cycles. This transforms accounts payable from a back-office function into a strategic enabler of enterprise financial performance."USEReady's AI-Powered Invoice Processing solution delivers measurable outcomes that align with CFO priorities:- Significant working capital optimization through faster AP clearing and improved cash flow management- Compressed monthly close cycles, improving financial visibility and planning agility- High-volume invoice processing without ongoing template maintenance or format-specific configuration- Enhanced vendor confidence through timely, accurate, and traceable payments- Real-time cash flow visibility enabling better liquidity forecasting and financial decision-making"Finance teams struggle not because they lack automation, but because existing solutions lack intelligence," said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President of USEReady. "Our approach shifts AP from rigid, template-dependent systems to adaptive intelligence that learns from documents as they arrive. By combining Document AI with human-in-the-loop feedback, we deliver both accuracy and scalability, critical for enterprises where compliance and vendor trust are non-negotiable."For the energy sector and other capital-intensive industries, the financial impact extends beyond operational gains. Working capital optimization directly impacts enterprise valuation, liquidity planning, and board-level financial discussions. The ability to process diverse invoice formats without manual intervention eliminates vendor payment delays, strengthens supply chain relationships, and provides finance leaders with the visibility needed to forecast cash flows with greater precision."The traditional approach to AP automation treats it as a speed-and-cost problem," said Ganesh Murthy, Chief Financial Officer at USEReady. "What USEReady delivered was fundamentally different a solution that adapted to our real document complexity while freeing our team from template maintenance and manual workarounds. The capital cleared payables, and the compression of close cycle are significant, but the real benefit is the confidence this gives CFOs and finance teams in financial planning and vendor management.”The AI-Powered Invoice Processing solution is designed for organizations across industries managing high-volume, diverse financial documentation viz., energy, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. It integrates with major ERP systems including SAP, Oracle, and NetSuite, and supports both cloud and on-premises deployments with flexible engagement models including managed services, co-managed, and insourced options.USEReady's approach to AP automation reflects its broader commitment to Decision Intelligence i.e. applying AI, data engineering, and domain expertise to translate complex business challenges into measurable financial outcomes. By reframing invoice automation as a cash flow and control lever rather than a cost center, the company positions AI-powered finance transformation as essential to enterprise resilience and agility in today's economy.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.