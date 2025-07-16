Opendatasoft named a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

Opendatasoft is listed in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Management 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading data marketplace solution provider, today announced that it has been listed as a Sample Vendor for Data Marketplaces and Exchanges (DME) in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Management 2025 report (Report accessible to Gartner clients only).

Gartner defines DMEs as: “Data marketplaces and exchanges (DMEs) provide infrastructure, transactional capabilities and services for consumers and providers of data assets. Marketplaces prioritize data monetization via one-time or recurring subscription transactions, while exchanges prioritize sharing. Internal data exchanges facilitate enterprise data sharing and remove silos to cross-organization data product provision and access.”

Gartner states, “AI’s need for large, varied and specialized datasets to train models has increased the demand for greater convenience in data sharing, purchase and consumption. Although adoption remains in the early phases, DMEs provide liquidity to the data products space, enabling the sale, purchase or exchange of data products with relative ease.”

“We are pleased to be named a 2025 Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Management report,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “We think it validates our mission to enable organizations to seamlessly share their data at scale with humans and AI through our self-service data product marketplace solution, increasing consumption and delivering business value.”

Opendatasoft’s data product marketplace solution showcases all of an organization’s data products and other data assets in a single, centralized, self-service and secure space. Accessible through an intuitive, e-commerce style interface and AI-driven search, it enables data to be easily found and confidently consumed by both human and AI users without requiring technical support, maximizing efficiency, productivity, and innovation.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader in data democratization. Our SaaS data product marketplace solution enables organizations to create business value by providing centralized, secure, self-service access to data assets and products. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to accelerate value creation and business impact by deploying internal, ecosystem and public marketplaces at scale in record time, sharing data effectively with humans and AI. This decreases costs, improves efficiency, creates new revenue streams, mitigates risks and manages crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft supports more than 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data marketplaces. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies, UK Power Networks, Veolia, Endeavour Energy, and Swisscom, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

