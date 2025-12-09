Brightpoint Infotech Strengthens Its Position as a Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP & CRM Partner with Major Milestones
A Year Defined by Prestigious Awards & Microsoft Leadership
Brightpoint Infotech earned major global honors this year, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted digital transformation leader:
Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist – 2025
Recognized as a Finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Business Central for Nonprofit category, Brightpoint stood out among thousands of global submissions for its impact in empowering mission-driven institutions with modern ERP solutions.
Five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations
The company achieved five elite Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, underscoring its breadth of capability and deep technical excellence:
• Business Applications
• Support Services
• Azure Infrastructure
• Data & AI (Azure)
• Digital & App Innovation (Azure)
This positions Brightpoint among a select group of global partners equipped to deliver end-to-end digital transformation across the Microsoft ecosystem.
Stevie® Award Wins on the Global Stage
2025 brought two major Stevie® recognitions:
• International Business Award honoring Navin Mirpuri for Executive Excellence, celebrating his visionary leadership and commitment to innovation-driven transformation.
• American Business Award for Brightpoint AI’s AI-Driven Defect & Object Detection solution, acknowledging its breakthrough impact in manufacturing quality and automation.
Official Associate Member – FAPSC
Brightpoint Infotech became an Official Associate Member of the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC), strengthening its role in supporting higher education institutions with modern SIS, ERP, AI, and analytics solutions.
Major Customer Wins Across Industries & Regions
Brightpoint significantly expanded its Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer footprint, closing transformative deals across the U.S., Middle East, and Africa in:
• Manufacturing
• Services
• Nonprofit & NGOs
• Higher Education
• Government & Public Sector
These wins reflect Brightpoint’s ability to design and implement complex, multi-country, multi-entity ERP programs with speed, precision, and a rigorous customer-first delivery approach.
Brightpoint Infotech Emerges as the Go-To Partner for ERP Rescue, Project Turnarounds & Performance Recovery
In response to growing industry demand, Brightpoint Infotech expanded its ERP Health Check and Project Recovery division, assisting organizations and global Microsoft partners in salvaging underperforming or failed Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM initiatives.
Brightpoint delivered measurable results through:
• Comprehensive system health assessments and audits
• Performance, security, and architecture diagnostics
• Financial and functional gap evaluation
• Rapid stabilization and remediation programs
• Strategic roadmap and turnaround execution
Brightpoint is increasingly recognized as the go-to partner for:
• Reviving delayed or failed D365 Finance, Supply Chain, Business Central, and CRM implementations
• Providing expert leadership after partner turnover or delivery failures
• Re-engineering solutions to meet performance, compliance, and operational goals
• Supporting large system integrators (SIs) who need advanced recovery expertise for critical customer projects
With a proven methodology and cross-industry experience, Brightpoint enabled organizations to recover investments, increase adoption, and accelerate time-to-value from their Microsoft ecosystem.
AI & Innovation: Deep Investments for Industry Transformation
The company accelerated its AI roadmap, building industry-specific automation tools for:
• Manufacturing (quality automation, predictive analytics, production optimization)
• Healthcare (AI-driven workflows, automation, and digital intelligence)
• Mental & Spiritual Wellness (AI-assisted guidance tools and experience personalization)
Brightpoint also strengthened its innovation engine through:
• Enhanced R&D investments in industry accelerators and rapid deployment templates
• Advanced automation frameworks to reduce implementation time and improve consistency
• Continued expansion of Power Platform capabilities
• Growth of Brightpoint BI, delivering tailored analytics and content packs for Manufacturing, Retail, Higher Education, and Nonprofits
Strengthened Global Delivery & Ecosystem Engagement
This year Brightpoint enhanced global delivery centers across India, UAE, and Africa — enabling 24/7 execution, scalable talent availability, and high-quality implementation standards.
Brightpoint teams also had a commanding presence at major industry events, including:
• Community Summit North America
• Microsoft partner and cloud innovation forums
• Nonprofit and public-sector digital transformation conferences
Leadership delivered sessions on innovations in AI-enabled ERP, intelligent factory automation, and modernizing finance and operations with the Microsoft cloud.
Looking Forward
As Brightpoint Infotech moves into 2026, the company remains focused on scaling its ERP, CRM, Power Platform and Copilot AI capabilities, expanding its Global footprint, deepening vertical-specialized solutions, and strengthening its partner ecosystem.
A Message of Gratitude
Brightpoint Infotech extends its heartfelt appreciation to its employees, customers, and partners around the world. Their unwavering trust, dedication, and collaboration continue to be the driving force behind the company’s success and innovation. – Navin Mirpuri, Co-Founder & President.
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech is a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solution Partner specializing in ERP & CRM, Power Platform, and AI integration. With offices across multiple continents, Brightpoint delivers scalable technology solutions that enable clients to optimize operations, improve customer engagement, and achieve strategic growth.
