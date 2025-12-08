Golpo AI Announces Free Live Webinar for Educators 'Transform Your Teaching with AI'

Live Webinar: Transform Your Lessons into Whiteboard Explainer Videos in Minutes

TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI , a Stanford-founded and Y Combinator–backed education technology innovator, will host a free live webinar for educators titled “Transform Your Teaching with AI” The session will take place virtually on December 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST, offering educators a firsthand look at how artificial intelligence is reshaping lesson delivery, engagement, and instructional content creation.Golpo AI is an advanced video creation platform that converts written content, such as lesson plans, slide decks, documents, or even short text prompts—into polished whiteboard-style explainer videos. The system automatically generates synchronized narration, dynamic hand-drawn visuals, captions, and smooth transitions. Educators can create engaging, student-ready instructional videos without requiring design or video editing skills.Why Golpo AI Matters for EducatorsWith classroom environments rapidly evolving, educators are increasingly seeking tools that help simplify complex content, support multiple learning styles, and maintain student attention. Whiteboard explainer videos are proven to improve knowledge retention by visually guiding learners through topics step-by-step. Golpo AI enables teachers to create these high-quality instructional videos in minutes, dramatically reducing prep time.Educators worldwide describe the platform as "transformative," especially for flipped classrooms, blended learning, self-paced modules, and differentiated instruction. This webinar will give educators a practical understanding of how AI can streamline lesson preparation while enhancing delivery and student engagement.Webinar Agenda: What Attendees Will ExperiencePractical Use Cases in Real Classrooms:Discover how teachers are using AI-generated whiteboard videos to simplify difficult concepts, reinforce retention, personalize content, and elevate hybrid or digital learning models.Success Story Spotlight:Learn how an educator transformed a standard slide deck into a fully animated lesson, improving engagement and accelerating comprehension.Live AI Demonstration:Watch a complete step-by-step workflow as the Golpo team uploads a document and transforms it into a finished whiteboard explainer video—complete with voiceover, motion, and illustrations.Interactive Q&A Session:Speakers will answer participant questions and discuss how educators can meaningfully integrate AI into their teaching practice.Featured SpeakersShraman Kar — Co-Founder & CEO, Golpo AIShreyas Kar — Co-Founder & CTO, Golpo AISamuel Mormando — Director of Technology & Innovation, Garnet Valley School District (PA)Both founders, Shraman and Shreyas Kar, are Stanford-trained AI researchers with expertise in machine-generated storytelling, accessibility-driven learning design, and scalable content automation. Samuel Mormando joins as a special guest speaker to share real-world insights from deploying Golpo AI across a school district, including measurable improvements in student engagement and teacher efficiency.About Golpo AIGolpo AI is redefining how educators and institutions create instructional content. Designed to make video creation as simple as writing, the platform empowers teachers to convert knowledge into engaging animated visual narratives without editing, design knowledge, or production barriers. Today, thousands of educators and education teams, including teachers from K-12 schools, universities, and training departments—use Golpo AI to accelerate their content workflows and make learning more interactive, accessible, and enjoyable.RegistrationParticipation is free, but registration is required. Click here to Register.

