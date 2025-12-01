Golpo AI Introduces Advanced AI Tool for Teachers to Make Whiteboard Videos Effortlessly

TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI, a Stanford-founded, Y Combinator-backed startup, today announced an education-focused video platform that enables teachers to easily create engaging explainer videos and whiteboard animations from their lesson content. By transforming text, slides, and documents into professional-quality instructional videos with synchronized voiceovers, Golpo AI streamlines the content creation process for educators.In an era of remote and hybrid learning, video content has become vital to capture student interest and support diverse learning needs. Golpo AI provides an AI tool for teachers that allows anyone to create explainer videos in minutes. The platform has quickly become a go-to solution for classroom video creation.Teachers and school administrators can turn lesson plans, slides, notes, or transcripts into clear, animated lessons in just minutes. Golpo AI’s platform automatically extracts key concepts and diagrams from uploaded materials, then generates polished whiteboard-style explainer videos with custom narration and captions. Educators can create explainer videos in a classroom-ready format without any video editing skills. The platform’s user-friendly interface requires no technical expertise, allowing teachers to focus on teaching rather than on technical production tasks.In the classroom, Golpo AI videos help explain complex topics step-by-step. For example, Garnet Valley School District in Pennsylvania uses Golpo AI to create engaging, multilingual lessons that improve student comprehension and keep learners focused. Educators report that these AI-generated whiteboard animations make abstract subjects more accessible. “With Golpo, anyone – from teachers to instructional designers – can transform complex material into engaging, accurate explainer videos in minutes,” said Shraman Kar, CEO of Golpo AI.Golpo AI’s solution supports multiple languages and voiceover options, so teachers can reach diverse student populations. Content can be generated in over 50 languages with natural-sounding narration, and subtitles can be added for clarity. This means schools and edtech organizations can make whiteboard videos that accommodate multilingual classrooms or special needs learners.Key Benefits for EducatorsAI-Powered Simplicity: No video editing required. Teachers upload their content (PDFs, slides, or text prompts) and Golpo AI automatically generates a polished explainer video.Engaging Whiteboard Style: Golpo replicates a hand-drawn whiteboard animation style, making lessons visually dynamic and easy to follow.Multilingual Support: Generate videos with voiceover and subtitles in 50+ languages, broadening access for diverse learners.Versatile Content: Turn worksheets, textbooks, or lecture notes into animated tutorials covering math, science, history, language arts, and more.Time Savings: What once took hours of production work is now done in minutes, freeing teachers to spend more time on instruction and their students.Trusted by Educators: School districts and edtech partners rely on Golpo to scale their curriculum. Notably, Educator AI and Voltran App have created thousands of AI-generated learning modules using Golpo's platform, showcasing how the tool helps scale high-quality content creation for modern classrooms.Educators who use Golpo AI praise the increase in student participation and understanding. By making learning visual and interactive, the platform helps improve retention and reduces student fatigue. Golpo AI is built specifically for educational content, ensuring that diagrams, formulas, and structured information are rendered accurately with AI precision.Golpo AI is ideal for flipped classrooms, remote learning, and online homework support. Teachers can easily embed or share these videos on learning management systems or social media. The whiteboard animations and voiceovers make them suitable for anywhere students need a clear, concise explanation – whether in school, at home, or on the go.About Golpo AIGolpo AI (meaning “story” in Bengali) is a next-generation video creation platform that transforms text, documents, and slides into long-form, multilingual educational videos. Founded by Stanford graduates and backed by Y Combinator, Golpo AI is dedicated to making knowledge more visual, engaging, and accessible. The platform empowers educators, enterprises, and creators around the world to communicate ideas through clear, animated storytelling. For more information or to request a demo, visit video.golpoai.com.

