Golpo AI Expands Its Advanced Platform for Automated Explainer Video Creation

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI, the Stanford-founded and Y Combinator–backed startup transforming how organizations create and share knowledge, today announced new advancements to its AI video generation platform on https://video.golpoai.com The company—recently profiled by Business Insider in its Young Geniuses series—previously raised $4.1 million in seed funding led by BNVT Capital, with participation from Emergence Capital, Afore Capital, and Y Combinator. Golpo AI’s platform automatically converts documents, slides, and prompts into accurate, multilingual explainer videos, empowering educators, enterprises, and creators to communicate visually at scale“Our goal is to make video creation as simple as describing what you want to say,” said Shraman Kar, Co-founder & CEO of Golpo AI. “With Golpo, anyone—from teachers to enterprise training teams—can transform complex material into engaging, accurate, and multilingual explainer videos in minutes.”Transforming How the World Learns and CommunicatesVideo remains one of the most effective ways to communicate complex ideas, yet producing it often requires specialized tools and expertise. While models like Sora 2 and Veo 3 focus on cinematic storytelling, Golpo’s technology is purpose-built for clarity, accuracy, and educational value. It enables the generation of long-form, structured videos with precise text, diagrams, and narration—capabilities traditional AI video systems cannot yet deliverTechnological BreakthroughsGolpo’s latest release introduces key innovations in real-world AI video generation:Frame-by-frame editable output for precise adjustments and interactive learning modulesUp to one hour of coherent video—a first among generative models that typically produce only seconds of footageHigh fidelity in formulas, diagrams, and text, ensuring professional accuracy for education and enterprise useForty-five-times lower cost compared with diffusion-based models such as VeoMultilingual generation across 40+ languages“Our focus has always been precision and scalability,” said Shreyas Kar, Co-founder of Golpo AI. “These new capabilities move us closer to a world where AI can produce instructional and training content that’s both technically correct and visually engaging.”Real-World ImpactGolpo’s technology is already reshaping workflows across industries:Education: Districts such as Garnet Valley School District and partners like Educator AI generate multilingual lessons that expand access to quality learning resources.Enterprise: Companies including EY and other global firms use Golpo to convert manuals, compliance policies, and onboarding materials into dynamic training videos.Marketing & Product: Teams transform whitepapers and product briefs into concise, branded explainers that enhance audience engagement.A New Standard for Visual Communication“Video is quickly becoming the universal medium for sharing ideas,” said Shraman Kar. “Golpo AI bridges the gap between knowledge and understanding by making video generation accurate, accessible, and scalable for everyone.”Building on its early success and recent funding, Golpo AI continues to advance multimodal AI research and product innovation—pushing toward a future where every idea can be shared visually with precision and speed.

