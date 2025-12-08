A Season of Upgrades: Elevating Accuracy with the Revopoint MetroX Pro 3D Scanner

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the calendar moves through December, approaching Christmas and the New Year, the focus in the engineering community often shifts to preparing for the year ahead. It is against this seasonal backdrop of gratitude and renewal that the MetroX Pro serves as a timely addition to the professional toolkit.Primarily, Revopoint MetroX Pro provides a 20% increase in measurement reliability over MetroX, with volumetric accuracy improving to 0.02mm + 0.04mm/(L) m. This tighter tolerance is essential for professionals who need precise data for quality control and industrial inspection.Additionally, the scan speeds are now 150% faster than the MetroX, thanks to the MetroX Pro's 30 blue laser cross lines, which can capture up to 2,000,000 points per second compared to the MetroX's 800,000. The number of parallel lines has also more than doubled, with the MetroX Pro now featuring 15 lines versus the MetroX's 7.Finally, the MetroX Pro now also offers PC-to-mobile scan streaming via the Revo Mirror app, enabling easier movement around larger workpieces without having to hold your laptop in one hand.Most importantly, these performance improvements are available at the original MetroX starting price, ensuring that upgraded specs don't require a higher budget.For more information and pre-order inquiries, please visit here

