Revopoint Launches MetroY Ultra with Metrology-Grade Verification and Starts a POP 4 Kickstarter Campaign

MetroY Ultra Is Here for Pre-Order, with POP 4 Coming Soon on Kickstarter POP 4 3D Scanner MetroY Ultra 3D Scanner

Revopoint marks its 12th anniversary with two new 3D scanning solutions built for distinct professional needs.

Revopoint marks its 12th anniversary with two new 3D scanning solutions built for distinct professional needs.” — Revopoint

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revopoint is celebrating its 12th anniversary by launching two new 3D scanners. MetroY Ultra will be available for pre-order on April 7th, engineered for industrial inspection and verified measurement workflows. POP 4, a hybrid blue laser and infrared scanner built for versatile everyday scanning, is launching on Kickstarter. Sign-ups for the campaign start on April 7th, with an early-bird offer. Revopoint MetroY Ultra 3D Scanner : High-Speed Industrial Scanning with On-Site Accuracy VerificationMetroY Ultra is for quality control engineers, reverse engineers, and industrial designers needing verified, measurement-ready data, not just geometry capture.It achieves a volumetric accuracy of 0.015 mm + 0.04 mm × L (m) and supports multi-line laser-scanning speeds up to 90 fps. Its five scanning modes, 34 cross laser lines, 15 parallel-line fine mode, single-line deep-hole mode, full-field blue structured-light, and automatic turntable scanning, offer flexibility for various industrial parts, surface conditions, and measurement challenges.MetroY Ultra supports outdoor laser scanning at up to 100,000 lux and runs wirelessly via a mobile phone, powered by the included 5500 mAh battery grip for approximately 2.5 hours of untethered operation.For users requiring a complete metrology workflow, the MetroY Ultra CMM Edition includes real-time on-site accuracy verification through a CMM-certified carbon-fiber ball plate. It also includes a 1-year license for PTB-certified Revo Measure, enabling professional GD&T analysis and reporting in a streamlined scan-to-measurement workflow. Both editions are available for pre-order starting April 7th.*MetroY Ultra Standard Edition: $1,899 MSRP*MetroY Ultra CMM Edition: $2,499 MSRP Revopoint POP 4 3D Scanner — Coming Soon to KickstarterPOP 4 is a blue laser and infrared structured-light system that delivers high-detail 3D scans from small indoor objects to large outdoor workpieces. It offers 0.03 mm single-frame accuracy, supports up to 105 fps multi-line laser scanning, and works outdoors in up to 100,000 lux. Further new features include 3D Gaussian Splatting for photorealistic model export, and a 5500 mAh battery grip enables up to 4 hours of wireless scanning.Sign up and learn more about POP 4 on Kickstarter to grab the early backer offer!-A Unified Workflow from Scanning to MeasurementRevopoint's software ecosystem connects hardware to analysis in a streamlined offerpipeline. With one-click export from Revo Scan and Revo Metro into Revo Measure and Revo Design, it covers the entire process from scan processing to GD&T reports and reverse engineering.During Revopoint's 12th-anniversary , the company is offering special pricing on all 3D scanners available through its online store.

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