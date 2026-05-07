Revopoint Launches POP 4 on Kickstarter, a Hybrid 3D Scanner with Blue Laser and Infrared Technology

Revopoint has launched POP 4 on Kickstarter, a versatile 3D scanner designed to handle almost any object.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revopoint has just launched POP 4 3D Scanner on Kickstarter, a versatile 3D scanner designed to handle almost any object, built for creators and professionals across design, VR/AR, automotive, and heritage preservation.POP 4 launches on Kickstarter on May 7, 2026, with a limited Super Early Bird Offer, bringing the starting price down to $579 from an MSRP of $919.-One Device to Scan Nearly AnythingBuilt as an all-round 3D scanning solution, POP 4's hybrid blue laser and near-infrared scanning to handle a wide range of object sizes, surface types, and environments. It's designed to capture everything from fine details to larger workpieces, including challenging black and shiny surfaces.With five scanning modes, including Full-Field HD, VCSEL Rapid, Hybrid HD, 30-Cross Blue Laser Lines, and Single-Line Deep Hole scans, POP 4 gives users the capabilities to capture complex shapes, large objects, fine details, and hard-to-scan areas.This flexibility supports workflows such as 3D printing, reverse engineering, product visualization, and digital archiving, reducing the need for multiple dedicated scanning devices.With a working distance of 200 to 400 mm, volumetric accuracy of 0.03 mm + 0.05 mm × L(m), and blazing fast scanning speeds up to 105 fps, POP 4's blue laser modes are built for capturing high-detail geometry with stability and accuracy.-Outdoor Scanning and AI-Assisted CapturePOP 4 is designed for flexible use cases and supports scanning in direct light of up to 100,000 lux, making it suitable for outdoor capture for field documentation, automotive work, and on-site scanning where lighting is outside your control.To improve scan efficiency, POP 4 features real-time AI object segmentation and tracking. Users can target the areas they want to capture while reducing unwanted background data, saving editing time, and producing cleaner results.In addition, POP 4 supports photorealistic 3D Gaussian Splatting, enabling users to create and export 3DGS models in splat format for use in immersive content, VR/AR development, and digital visualization workflows.-Portable Wireless WorkflowWith the included 5500 mAh battery grip and Wi-Fi capabilities, you can operate POP 4 wirelessly using a mobile phone or tablet. The grip provides an average battery life of around 4 hours, allowing you to scan in studios, workshops, garages, museums, outdoor locations, or client sites without being tied to a desktop setup.-Connected Revopoint Software EcosystemPOP 4 fully integrates into Revopoint's software ecosystem, supporting a connected workflow from scanning to processing, measurement, and 3D printing.Perform a scan, then use one-click import into Revo Measure for measurement, or into Revo Design to start reverse engineering it. This keeps your workflow connected from capture to analysis, design, 3D printing, and manufacturing.-POP 4 Is Now Live on KickstarterLimited Super Early Bird pricing offers up to 37% off for early backers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.