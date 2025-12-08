Fantastic night of ROCK MEETS SOUL planned with John Oates plus Firefall plus Raydio and more at the Mizner Park Amp

Rock Meets Soul Poster Raydio Logo Mizner Park AMP

John Oates and The Good Road Band, Firefall, Wil Hart of the Delfonics, Raydio, Randy Hall and John Ford Coley come together for a night of pure music magic

This is a one of a kind show that should be witnessed by whomever can get there that night.” — Back Stage Pass News

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 21st, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida the following acts will take the stage for an unforgettable night of ROCK MEETS SOUL. Don’t miss your chance for this once in a lifetime event with John Oates and The Good Road Band, Firefall, Wil Hart of the original Delfonics, Raydio, Randy Hall and John Ford Coley.John Oates & The Good Road Band is the Americana/roots project of John Oates. The Good Road Band features top Nashville session musicians, focusing on early American music, blues, and Oates' own deep catalog with a soulful, rootsy sound. They tour regularly, blending traditional tunes, Oates originals, and Hall & Oates hits in a stripped-down, heartfelt setting. Some mega hits include songs like "Man-eater," "Out of Touch," "She’s Gone," "You Make My Dreams," "Kiss on My List," "Sara Smile," "I Can’t Go For That," "Private Eyes," "One on One," "Say It Isn’t So," "You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling," "Rich Girl," and many more.Firefall is an American country rock band that formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1974. Their radio hits include “You Are The Woman,” “Just Remember I Love You,” “Strange Way,” “Cinderella,” “Headed For a Fall,” and “Staying with It.”Wilbert "Wil" Hart is an American soul singer, songwriter, and producer, best known as a founding and last surviving member of the musical group the Delfonics. The Delfonics were most popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their most notable hits include "La-La (Means I Love You)", "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)", "Break Your Promise", "I'm Sorry", and "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide from Love)".Randy Hall is an American singer, guitarist, and record producer who collaborated with Miles Davis during the 1980s. He won a Grammy for his song, “I’ve Been Watching You.” He is the man with a horn. Raydio is an American funk and R&B vocal group formed in 1977. Arnell Carmichael and Giovanni Rogers share lead vocals while Carmichael continues to be the high vocals and lead guitar player for the band. Hit songs like “You Can’t Change That,” Jack & Jill,” and “A Woman Needs Love,” are just a few of their hit songs.John Ford Coley is an American singer, classically trained pianist, guitarist, actor, and author most known for his partnership in the musical duo England Dan & John Ford Coley. The brought us hits like “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “It’s Sad to Belong,” “Love is the Answer,” “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again,” “Just Tell Me You Love Me,” “Nights Are Forever Without You,” and many more. Mizner Park Amphitheater is located at 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, Florida 33432 - Phone: (561) 393-7890 Ticket’s will be available at Event Brite t/b/a soon.

