Rock Star Truck Driver Jerry Butler Shares his Tour Life Journey on the road with the public

Did you ever wonder how those big production shows happen in Arena's and Stadiums? Rock Star Truck Driver has opened up his journey into all that and more.

Jerry is more than a Rock Star Truck Driver, he is a ROCK STAR through and through. No matter the weather, the day or the SEASON, he gets the job done and always gives 150%” — Dashal Jennings of Back Stage Pass News

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a whole life style full of adventure out there on the road for 18 Wheel Tractor Trailer drivers that are part of a fleet of tour drivers that drive for the biggest music artists in this country. Jerry Butler is one of those drivers and he has started a Facebook page that enables people to follow his journey.Following or liking Jerry’s Facebook page , you get a peek into this very private and normally not seen behind the scenes work that happens in the music world. Supporting every huge concert is anywhere from 50 to 1,000 people all working together for the same goal. That goal is to bring to the world of the music lover a wonderful and successful concert experience for all.It should be noted that Jerry is also a really wonderful photographer who has always documented his journey through photos of music venue locations, some so beautiful in architecture and history that seeing them in itself is a treat. He also photographs some of the wonderful food catered at the venues and the gorgeous local landscapes. People follow his page because of his wit, humor and beautiful photographs. Jerry has a way with words and he works magic with a camera. He sees things that others just don’t see and he uses shadows and reflections that make his photographs really stand out. He tells stories from the road, many things that most people would have no way of knowing unless they were a road warrior themselves.There is also a website that was just launched for Rock Star Truck Driver and you can visit that website by clicking this URL: https://rockstartruckdriver.com/ His website tells you a bit about Jerry, his history as a truck driver, the artists for which tours he has driven and venues where it all happens including places like Madison Square Garden.

