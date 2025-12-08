ITS PROMOTIONS CELEBRATES 25 years in the behind the scenes entertainment business

ITS Promotions 25th Anniversary ITS Promotions 25th Anniversary Banner ITS Promotions - Donna Nolan-Wilson

Not all companies get to celebrate 25 years in the entertainment business but ITS Promotions is doing it all year long.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are so many companies that work behind the scenes to help bring others dreams to fruition. ITS Promotions are one of those companies that do just that and have been doing it successfully for 25 years now. What started out as a brick and mortar business morphed into a PR Agency when 9-11 happened and the songwriters café and guitar store were forced to close their doors.ITS PROMOTIONS has been booking and promoting the best in performing singer songwriters since the year 2000. They expanded their business in 2015 to include promoting/booking some iconic bands from the 1970's. They have always kept the amount of bands they work with small so they can continue to give personal services to their clients.This past July, ITS PROMOTIONS entered their 25th Anniversary in business. The company continues to grow and change with the times. New methods of promotions are learned. Master classes are taken so that ITS can give the best to their clients. ITS Promotions strives on these four (4) principals and continue to offer these services in their 25th year in business are: They are public relations, promotions, publicity and possibilities.New music release promotions; Tour promotions; Brand development and promotions; Press Release drafting & distribution; Interview Scheduling; Creative Marketing plan & launch; Inside The Song Publishing; Copyright Registration Service; Logo Creation; Website Design; Fan Club Organization; Social Media Development & Safeguarding; Music Video Creation; Promotional Photos & Ad creations; Harry Fox Agency Affiliate;Disc Makers Affiliate.The video embedded is the original commercial for the brick and mortar store back in the year 2000. You can find out more about ITS PROMOTIONS by clicking this URL: https://insidethesong.com/index.html

The original Inside The Song

