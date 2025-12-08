On Tuskegee Airman’s Birthday Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship Named for General Charles McGee Solicits Donations for STEM

Brigadier General McGee General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

Contributions to the Brigadier General Charles McGee Scholarship promotes the STEM pipeline for underserved and underrepresented American youth

Contributions to the Brigadier General Charles McGee Scholarship promotes the STEM pipeline for underserved and underrepresented American youth” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), a demonstrated community service leader and visionary, is soliciting contributions for the Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM Scholarship . To donate text STEM1906 to 44321 or visit www.CharlesMcGeeSTEM.org December 6th each year marks the birthday of Tuskegee Airman, Charles McGee. The scholarship is a living monument to recognize and continue to promote the legacy of this famed Tuskegee Airman. The scholarship will aid underserved and underrepresented high school and college students who pursue STEM degrees at any of the nearly 100 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.