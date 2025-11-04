Alpha Phi Alpha awards scholarships to STEM students at HBCUs in honor of General Charles McGee, famed Tuskegee Airman

2025 McGee Scholars Brigadier General McGee General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

Fall 2025 Brigadier General Charles McGee scholarships are awarded to STEM students at Fisk University, North Carolina A&T University, and Tuskegee University

The aim of the scholarship is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while promoting the legacy of General Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), 2025 Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM scholarship recipients are: Raegan Waller, a Junior whose major is Biology with 3.6 GPA at Fisk University. She participated in Fisk University Ladies of R.A.G.E, Secretary of Stagecrafters, Miss Black and Old Gold Pageant, Fisk Pre-Dental Association Event Planner, Fisk Healthcare Professions Ambassador, Health Careers and Opportunities Ambassador Program at Meharry Medical College, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and over 500 hours of community service;Jaliyah Shepherd, a Junior whose major is Landscape Architecture and Civil Engineering with a 3.8 GPA at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (A&T) State University. She earned Chancellor’s List for academic excellence and is an active member of several clubs, including Secretary of the Student ASLA (American Society of Landscape Architects), and participates in HBCU Bound Athletics;Meah Smith, a Sophomore whose major is Biology with a 3.0 GPA at Tuskegee University. She has been active in the National Honors Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, and volunteers in community service;Cayman Humphrey, a Sophomore whose major is Civil Engineering with a 3.55 GPA at North Carolina A&T State University. He has been active in American Society for Civil Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, athletics, and Jack and Jill of America.The McGee scholarship is a “living monument” to recognize and continue the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airman. It is awarded to historically underserved and underrepresented high school and college students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees at any of the nearly 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.We are actively soliciting public, corporate and community partner support to make this living monument a reality. To donate please visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org . For more information, please visit our website www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.