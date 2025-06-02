Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship named in honor of General Charles McGee for students who pursue STEM degrees at HBCUs

General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship Brigadier General McGee

The aim of the scholarship is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while promoting the legacy of General Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), a demonstrated community service leader and visionary for the establishment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial has established the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee STEM Scholarship . Online applications are accepted from June 1 to July 15. High school and college students may apply for the HBCU STEM scholarship by visiting: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship (501C3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his extraordinary life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.We are actively soliciting public, corporate and community partner support to make this living monument a reality. To donate please visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org . For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.