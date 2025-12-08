Graphy Completes Five-Country Orthodontic Tour, Strengthening Global SMA Platform

Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner technology drew significant attention. Visitors gather at Graphy’s booth to learn about the Shape Memory Aligner system at a global orthodontic conference. Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics.

Company showcases fully digital SMA workflows across Germany, Japan, India, the US, and Algeria, highlighting clinical and business readiness.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Showcased a fully digital SMA workflow combining Graphy ’s business model with the AI- and robot-driven Tera Harz Smart Robot production line- Received praise as a “game-changing congress” at Japan’s Global Dental Wing thanks to a differentiated, clinically driven program structure- Highlighted SMA-based 4D digital orthodontics and directly printed aligner clinical and business models at German TPAO, Japanese Global Dental Wing, Indian orthodontic conference, New York dental meeting, and Algerian orthodontic congressSouth Korean company Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Un-seob Sim), a specialist in 3D-printing-based Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) solutions, has successfully concluded its 2025 year-end international congress schedule, participating in TPAO Congress 2025 in Cologne, Global Dental Wing 2025 in Tokyo, the 59th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Visakhapatnam, the Greater New York Dental Meeting 2025 in New York, and the Algerian Orthodontic Society 10th Congress in Algiers from November 28 to December 6. Across these events, Graphy presented its next-generation high-strength, low-shrinkage resins and a “fully digital” SMA workflow, combining its directly printed aligner business model with the AI- and robot-driven Tera Harz Smart Robot production line to demonstrate end-to-end automation from design to delivery.At the TPAO Congress 2025 in Cologne—an aligner-focused international meeting that drew around 1,100 participants—Graphy centered its booth around Shape Memory Aligner technology and directly printed aligner systems. By comparing SMA-based aligners with conventional thermoformed clear aligners, the company highlighted advantages in biomechanics, predictability, and treatment efficiency, positioning its solution as a comprehensive “4D digital orthodontic platform” that integrates materials, equipment, software, and validated clinical protocols.During the 59th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Visakhapatnam, Graphy placed key SMA-related concepts front and center at its booth, including Graphy Shape Memory Aligner, Direct Printed Aligners, the Graphy System, Selective Thickness, Biomechanics, and Programmable Shape Memory Polymers. Through dedicated DAD (digital setup) training sessions and post-processing hands-on courses, the company shared clinical evidence and workflows for using directly printed aligners in complex cases, explained clinical differences compared with thermoformed systems, and elaborated on selective thickness design and programmable shape-memory polymers as the foundation of its “4D aligner” concept.At Global Dental Wing 2025 in Tokyo, where Graphy served as the main sponsor, the company presented its vision as both the world’s first commercial SMA provider and a digital prosthetic and orthodontic workflow partner. Building on an encore SMA lecture at the International Orthodontic Congress in Rio de Janeiro that attracted over 1,500 attendees, Graphy showcased high-strength, low-shrinkage 3D printing resins and fully digital workflows for prosthetics and aligners, emphasizing complex tooth movements, attachment-free treatment concepts, and measurable gains in accuracy, reproducibility, and chairside time savings. The Tokyo event was widely described by participants as a “game-changing” congress compared with traditional dental meetings, and interest from Japanese clinicians and laboratories translated into continued post-event inquiries and project discussions.In New York, at the Greater New York Dental Meeting 2025, Graphy operated Booth 700 under the theme “A Total 3D-Printed Clear Aligner Solution Powered by SMA,” targeting both U.S. and global dental professionals. Graphy demonstrated an in-house SMA workflow based on the Formlabs Form 4B 3D printer alongside Tera Harz Spinner, Cure, and Care units, as well as the Tera Harz Smart Robot AI production line capable of high-volume, overnight unmanned production with automated quality control—presented as a practical “One-Stop Same-Day Solution.” Clinical evidence was reinforced through published SMA cases in the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics (JCO), severe-case panels by Dr. Kenji Ojima, and Prof. Ki-Beom Kim’s full-day course, “Advancing 3D-Printed Aligners.”At the Algerian Orthodontic Society 10th Congress in Algiers, Prof. Ravindra Nanda delivered a lecture titled “Shape Memory Aligners: Biomechanics and Clinical Applications,” introducing the biomechanical principles and clinical potential of SMA to the North African orthodontic community. Despite this being Graphy’s first official visit to Algeria, the company reported strong interest and positive feedback from local doctors and stakeholders. Taken together, the year-end lineup—spanning the German TPAO, Japanese Global Dental Wing, Indian orthodontic conference, New York dental meeting, and Algerian orthodontic congress—underscored the scalability of Graphy’s SMA platform beyond Europe, the United States, and Asia into North Africa.A Graphy spokesperson commented, “By completing this five-country series—Germany, Japan, India, the United States, and Algeria—we have seen both brand awareness and concrete adoption interest in our Shape Memory Aligner and directly printed aligner systems rise significantly around the world. Going forward, we will continue working closely with regional partners, clinicians, and laboratories to deliver integrated packages that combine clinical evidence, workflows, and business models, with the goal of establishing Graphy’s 3D-printed clear aligner platform as a global standard.”Graphy’s Corporate Research Institute is the R&D center behind the world’s first commercial 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner and holds one of Korea’s strongest regulatory portfolios for 3D printing dental materials, with 58 FDA 510(k) clearances and 37 CE certifications. The company recently received the “USD 7 Million Export Tower” award, marking its third consecutive export-tower milestone and an average export growth rate of approximately 52% over the past two years, while expanding its supply network to more than 100 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Building on its designation as an Outstanding Corporate Research Institute and ongoing FDA and CE approvals, Graphy plans to further strengthen its integrated platform spanning SMA, dental, and medical 3D printing materials, equipment, and software—driving both annual revenue growth and the expansion of global partnerships.

About Graphy: Shaping the Future with Vision

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.