MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Graphy to Deliver Keynote and Chair Session at IADR 2026, Highlighting 4D Printed Regeneration Platform”IADR 2026 recognizes Graphy’s 4D printing–based bioadhesive and regeneration platform, underscoring its leadership as a global research and innovation partner.- 4D printing–based research results selected for the official scientific program of the world’s leading dental research society- KOSDAQ-listed Graphy to lead scientific discussions as Session Chair at IADR 2026- Keynote oral and poster selection for its 4D-printed bioadhesive and regeneration platform validates globally distinctive technology extending from direct-printed aligners to regenerative medicineSpecialized in 3D printing–based clear aligner solutions, Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim) announced that it has been selected to deliver both a keynote oral presentation and a poster presentation at the IADR 2026 Annual Meeting, to be held in the United States on March 25-28, 2026.[IADR, World’s Leading Platform for Preclinical Dental and Regeneration Research]The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) is widely regarded as the world’s premier academic platform for validating the reliability of preclinical technologies in dental materials, biomaterials, and regenerative medicine. At this year’s meeting, Graphy has been selected for the “Keynote Address – Collagen Interactions with Materials,” a core session that focuses on the interface between materials and biological tissues, where Principal Researcher, Dr. Hoon Kim will present its 4D printing–based bioadhesive and regeneration platform research. This keynote session is part of IADR’s main scientific program and is positioned as a representative keynote track on material–tissue interactions.[Keynote Presentation and Session Chair Role for Principal Researcher Hoon Kim]In particular, Principal Researcher Hoon Kim has been selected both as the keynote oral presenter and as the Oral Session Chair, taking responsibility for overseeing the scientific flow and discussion throughout the session. At IADR, Session Chairs are appointed based on recognized expertise and academic credibility in the relevant research area and are viewed not as simple moderators but as key figures who shape the session structure and depth of discourse. Kim’s keynote presentation, titled “Sundew-Inspired 4D Printed Bioadhesive Platform for Oral and Bone Regeneration,” will outline a vision for 4D printing technologies that extend beyond orthodontics and prosthodontics into broader fields such as bio-regeneration and tissue interface engineering.[Poster Presentation on Long-Term Mechanical Properties of Clear Aligners]In addition, Senior Researcher, Jiho Lee will present a poster in the “Clinical Insights on Clear Aligners” session. The study, titled “Mechanical Properties of Thermoformed and Direct-Printed Aligner Materials After Immersion in 37 °C Water: A 14-Day In Vitro Study,” compares long-term changes in material properties between direct-printed and thermoformed aligner materials under various immersion time conditions—from 30 minutes to 14 days—in a simulated 37 °C oral environment, focusing on mechanical characteristics within the strain range generated during tooth movement.[Global Academic Validation and Integrated Research Platform Strategy]A Graphy representative commented, “The simultaneous acceptance of both a keynote oral presentation and a poster within the official IADR program demonstrates that Graphy’s research has achieved strong academic validity and impact in the international community.” The representative added, “Building on this opportunity, we will further strengthen our position as a research platform company that connects clinical practice, materials science, and bio-regeneration, while expanding global research collaborations and reinforcing our technology leadership.”[North American Expansion with FUGO Precision 3D]Graphy will also participate in LMT (Lab Management Today) Lab Day and the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Meeting in Chicago, United States, in February, where it plans to unveil a new 3D printer in collaboration with U.S.-based FUGO Precision 3D (FUGO). Through these activities, the company aims to further promote the technological competitiveness of its SMA-based digital orthodontic solutions in the North American market.[Graphy SMA Legends Symposium 2026 in Seoul]On March 19, Graphy will host the “Graphy SMA Legends Symposium 2026” on the 7th floor of the Grand Mercure Ambassador Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, expecting more than 300 participants. Orthodontic specialists, dental technicians, and industry stakeholders from Korea and abroad will gather to share the latest clinical trends and treatment strategies centered on SMA and direct-printed aligners. The company confirmed strong interest in the symposium during the recently completed AEEDC 2026, with numerous inquiries from overseas clinicians, and anticipates a highly successful event. Distinguished leaders in orthodontics—including Professor Ravindra Nanda, Professor Ki Beom Kim, Professor Seong Hun Kim, Dr. Young Jin Jeon, Dr. Hyeok Ji, Dr. Jong-Hyeon Lee, Dr. Dal-Sun Yun, Dr. Yesenia Garcia and Dr. Lissett Rodriguez—are scheduled to convene and share cutting-edge SMA clinical cases and treatment strategies.[Exports, Regulatory Milestones, and Global Growth Strategy]Meanwhile, Graphy has been recognized with consecutive Export Tower awards on Korea’s Trade Day: the USD 3 million Export Tower at the 60th Trade Day in 2023, the USD 5 million Export Tower in 2024, and the USD 7 million Export Tower at the 62nd Trade Day in 2025. Leveraging major global regulatory approvals such as U.S. FDA and European CE certifications, as well as its designation as an Excellent Corporate Research Institute, the company is accelerating its global market expansion. Through its participation in IADR 2026, Graphy plans to further enhance the international visibility of its research outcomes and speed up the expansion of its global partnership network.[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

