Dallas Electrical Company, Elevated Electrical, Is Now Offering Permanent Christmas Light Installation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas electrical company, Elevated Electrical , has announced a new service, offering permanent holiday and architectural light installation for homeowners. As an authorized dealer and certified installer for JellyFish Lighting , the company now provides a year-round, customizable exterior lighting solution that eliminates the annual hassle of hanging and removing seasonal decorations.JellyFish Lighting offers a sophisticated LED system that blends seamlessly with a home’s architecture while delivering powerful, app-controlled lighting all year. Rather than risking seasonal ladder climbs, tangled wires and storage of traditional string lights, homeowners can get a clean, permanent solution that’s controlled right from their phone.“Permanent lighting isn’t just about convenience, it’s about transforming how people celebrate every moment,” said owner, Steve Peters. “By installing JellyFish now, we help homeowners enjoy the holidays without the yearly hassle of putting up or taking down lights.”Homeowners can customize colors, create patterns, and schedule lighting for any occasion, from festive holiday displays to elegant architectural accent lighting and enhanced nighttime security.In addition to aesthetic appeal, JellyFish Lighting provides practical benefits: the lights use less than one watt per LED, making the system energy-efficient, long-lasting and dimmable.Elevated Electrical’s installation process begins with a free consultation and design assessment. Its licensed electricians mount the track, run wiring discreetly, calibrate lights, and train homeowners on how to use the mobile app. Each system is then thoroughly tested to ensure flawless operation.Given strong demand, Elevated Electrical expects slots for holiday lighting installations to fill rapidly. Homeowners who act now can secure an early installation date, avoiding delays later in the season.To book an estimate , call 469-430-0487, or fill out the form on their website, elevatedelectrical.com.About Elevated ElectricalElevated Electrical is a licensed, insured electrical contractor serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. As a certified JellyFish Lighting installer, the company specializes in permanent outdoor LED lighting, EV charger installation, smart-home integration, surge protection, and general electrical services. Their team emphasizes safety, design, and energy-efficient solutions to bring lasting value to every home.

