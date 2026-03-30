Monica Lira Bravo Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition for Immigration Law

Our goal is always to offer clarity, compassion, and strategic direction, so clients feel empowered every step of the way.” — Monica Lira Bravo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Lira Bravo, founder of Lira Bravo Law, PLLC, has been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor her work in Immigration Law; an honor that reflects years of committed service to clients handling some of the most complex challenges in the immigration system. This distinction highlights her sustained commitment to providing reliable legal counsel to individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system.Recognition in The Best Lawyers in Americais based entirely on peer review, capturing the consensus of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Inclusion in this publication serves as a significant acknowledgment of an attorney's work and reputation within the legal community. For Bravo, this honor reflects her dedication to assisting clients with immigration matters.Bravo is board-certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has received multiple peer-recognized honors throughout her career, including prior selections by Texas Super Lawyers Magazine and D Magazine.In addition to her legal practice, Bravo has held numerous leadership and service roles across legal, educational, and civic institutions. She was elected to the Dallas College Board of Trustees in 2016, representing a district that includes East Dallas, Mesquite, Pleasant Grove, Seagoville, and Sunnyvale. Her service also includes appointments to the State Bar of Texas District 6 Grievance Committee, The Callejo Botello Foundation Board, the Advisory Board of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association and DFW Airport board..Bravo has previously served as President of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association, founding chair of the Dallas Bar Association Immigration Law Section, and as a member of several local and national boards and commissions. This breadth of leadership and sustained involvement within the legal community contributed to her peer-reviewed recognition in The Best Lawyers in America“Receiving this recognition is truly an honor,” Bravo said. “Every day, our team is focused on guiding clients through a system that has a profound impact on their lives and futures. Our goal is always to offer clarity, compassion, and strategic direction, so clients feel empowered every step of the way.”Lira Bravo Law, PLLC, concentrates its practice on helping families stay together through various immigration pathways. The firm supports clients nationwide, addressing complex matters such as deportation defense , humanitarian relief, immigration waivers green card applications, and more.This recognition highlights Bravo’s ongoing role within the immigration law community, where she contributes not only through client representation but also through leadership, mentorship, and participation in professional organizations. Her inclusion in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americareflects peer acknowledgment of her experience, judgment, and continued engagement with issues shaping immigration law and policy.About Lira Bravo Law, PLLCBased in Dallas, Texas, Lira Bravo Law, PLLC is an immigration law firm dedicated to representing clients nationwide. Led by board-certified Attorney Monica Lira Bravo, the firm assists individuals in reuniting with loved ones, managing complex visa applications, and resolving legal status issues. The firm focuses on areas including adjustment of status, deportation defense, citizenship, and humanitarian relief, providing personalized legal guidance to help families stay together. For more information, visit lirabravo.com.

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