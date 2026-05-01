Lucine Aghajanyan Receives Business Leadership Excellence Award at CXO 2.0 Conference

This award reflects our team's commitment to providing innovative law firm consulting solutions that help our clients achieve sustainable growth and optimal profitability.” — Lucine Aghajanyan

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LT Global Practice Management founder and CEO, Lucine Aghajanyan, has received the Business Leadership Excellence Award from the CXO 2.0 Conference. This award recognizes her outstanding contributions to law firm marketing consulting and her dedication to driving business growth and operational efficiency for legal practices.The CXO 2.0 Conference is a premier leadership and networking summit for executives. Its internal recognition program highlights professionals who demonstrate exceptional skills in business strategy and innovation. The selection committee evaluates candidates based on their senior leadership roles and their overall impact on their respective industries. Aghajanyan was selected for her proven track record of helping law firms scale their operations successfully through targeted law firm consulting."I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the CXO 2.0 Conference," said Aghajanyan. "This award reflects our team's commitment to providing innovative law firm consulting solutions that help our clients achieve sustainable growth and optimal profitability."LT Global Practice Management provides tailored strategies, fractional C-suite services , and specialized outsourcing to improve law firms' operations. By focusing on critical areas such as intake optimization, systems integration, and comprehensive marketing strategies, the company helps attorneys increase revenue and manage their practice more effectively. Law firms looking to overcome growing pains and increase their profitability can contact LT Global Practice Management to schedule a strategic consulting session.About LT Global Practice ManagementLT Global Practice Management combines professional expertise to increase the profitability of law firms while maintaining high levels of client service. The company offers comprehensive law firm management consulting , operational strategies, and certified 8am MyCase consulting. Through a combination of expertise, outsourced support, and tactical execution, LT Global Practice Management helps legal organizations navigate growth and scale effectively. For more information, visit mypracticemakesmillions.com.

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