Elite Medical Services Providing Event Medical Staffing for FIFA World Cup Watch Parties

Having a trained medical team on-site allows venue operators to focus on the event while we handle safety.” — Jason Patrick

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Medical Services has announced new event medical staffing options for venues hosting FIFA World Cup watch parties in Dallas and across Texas. From June through July 2026, the company will supply certified EMTs and paramedics to help local businesses manage crowd safety and medical emergencies during the global soccer tournament.Dallas will host nine FIFA World Cup matches. This event will draw massive crowds to local sports bars, concert venues, and outdoor plazas. Large gatherings combined with summer heat and alcohol consumption increase the risk of medical emergencies, such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, and falls.To protect guests and reduce venue liability, businesses can hire professional event medical services . Elite Medical offers on-site medics who provide immediate first aid and advanced life support. The company customizes its medical coverage based on event size, weather exposure, and crowd capacity.Elite Medical provides a variety of medical staffing solutions, including:-Pre-event risk assessments-Basic life support care-Emergency services coordination-On-site first aid stations-On-site medical screening"Having a trained medical team on-site allows venue operators to focus on the event while we handle safety," said Jason Patrick, founder of Elite Medical. "We are already securing medical coverage for major venues in Dallas, and we are ready to support additional businesses as they prepare for this major tournament."Because the World Cup spans several weeks, medical staffing is in high demand. Venues in Dallas, Houston, and other Texas cities should book coverage early to ensure availability and manage risk. To request a consultation and secure medical staff for an upcoming event, call (682) 558-7997 or fill out the form on the Elite Medical website.About Elite Medical ServicesElite Medical Services is a Texas-based provider of on-site medical staffing and occupational first aid. Founded by Jason Patrick, a former firefighter, the company supplies certified EMTs, paramedics, and medical professionals for events, construction sites, and corporate buildings. Elite Medical focuses on providing fast, reliable care to keep communities and workplaces safe. For more information, visit elitemedicalsvcs.com.

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