ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Launches Manhattan Probate, Trust & Estate Real Estate Concierge Platform

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, a Manhattan -based real estate advisory firm led by attorney and certified probate specialist Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., today announced the launch of its dedicated Manhattan Probate, Trust & Estate Real Estate Concierge Platform, designed to support executors, trustees, attorneys, and families navigating complex estate property matters across New York City.Combining legal experience, real estate expertise, and private-client level advisory service, the new platform provides a full-service, attorney-led solution for probate and trust real estate sales throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.A First-of-Its-Kind Attorney-Led Estate Property Advisory Model in ManhattanThe new concierge platform delivers a streamlined, end-to-end process for estate representatives and fiduciaries that includes:Full NYC Surrogate’s Court guidance (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island)Valuation, market analysis & pre-listing strategy for estate-owned propertiesTrust & probate sale compliance, documentation review, and coordination with counselProperty clean-out, preparation, staging & renovation coordinationInvestor outreach & international buyer advisoryNegotiation, contract management & closing oversightEstate asset distribution advisoryBilingual services for Spanish-speaking families“Probate and trust real estate in Manhattan is one of the most complicated areas in the property market. Executors, heirs, and attorneys need more than a realtor — they need an advisor who understands both the legal and real estate landscape,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., founder of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC.“Our new platform provides exactly that: a streamlined, attorney-led concierge service that solves problems, protects the estate, and maximizes value for families.”Serving Manhattan’s Unique Estate Property MarketManhattan’s housing stock—co-ops, condos, historic properties, luxury estates, and investment units—requires specialized knowledge not typically found in traditional brokerage services.The ARH platform is built specifically for:Executors & AdministratorsTrusteesAttorneys & Law FirmsOut-of-state personal representativesInternational heirsFamilies managing inherited property in NYC“New York probate and trust property sales require an advisor who can move between legal, financial, and real estate issues seamlessly,” Hernandez added. “This is where our background in law, real estate strategy, and fiduciary advisory gives our clients a distinct advantage.”About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is a Manhattan-based real estate brokerage and advisory firm focused on probate, trust, estate, and international buyer representation. With offices and partnerships across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, ARH provides strategic, attorney-led advisory services for complex real estate matters, luxury transactions, and fiduciary clients across multiple markets.The New York brokerage combines 25 years of legal experience with advanced market analytics, private-client advisory, and a high-touch real estate model tailored to executors, fiduciaries, and high-net-worth clients.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (New York)Press & Media RelationsManhattan, NY📧 info@arhconsults.com

