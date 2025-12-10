ARH Consulting LLC Expands National Business Consulting & AI Strategy Division, Strengthening Support for Professionals

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Consulting LLC, the multi-disciplinary business advisory firm founded by attorney and consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., announced today the expansion of its Business Consulting, AI Strategy, and Legal-Tech Implementation Division across the United States.With more than 25 years of experience in law, real estate , professional services, and operations, ARH Consulting has become a leading authority for firms seeking measurable growth, workflow optimization, and high-impact AI integration.“Firms today are under immense pressure to modernize,” said Hernandez, Founder of ARH Consulting LLC. “Our mission is simple: help professional service organizations operate with the efficiency of top-tier enterprises — using smart systems, AI-driven processes, and real business strategy that actually moves the needle.”A National Expansion Fueled by Demand for AI & Operational TransformationARH Consulting is broadening its footprint in Los Angeles, Manhattan, Austin, Miami, and Orange County, serving:Law firms seeking AI-enabled intake, automation, CRM optimization, and marketing funnelsReal estate brokerages requiring operational systems, lead-conversion frameworks, and enterprise-level workflowsProfessional service firms pursuing business development infrastructure, KPI systems, and growth roadmapsSmall and mid-sized companies needing fractional COO and fractional General Counsel structureThe firm has recently advised leading law firms — including personal injury powerhouse Karns & Karns Injury and Accident Attorneys — delivering measurable increases in revenue, intake performance, and system efficiency.Core Services Now Offered NationwideARH Consulting’s expanded service line includes:• AI Business Strategy & AutomationAI-driven intake, workflow mapping, CRM integrations, document automation, and predictive business analytics.• Law Firm Consulting & Legal-Tech Stack ImplementationEnd-to-end operational consulting for PI, immigration, real estate, and high-volume practice areas.• Business Development & Revenue Growth SystemsPipeline optimization, lead conversion strategy, KPI dashboards, and marketing infrastructure.• Fractional COO & General Counsel ServicesStrategic oversight, risk management, contracts, compliance, systems design, and expansion support.• Real Estate Advisory for Brokerages & TeamsAutomation, recruiting systems, lead generation frameworks, and probate /trust process consulting.Positioning for 2026: AI Leadership, Multi-City Growth & Professional InnovationBy mid-2026, ARH Consulting plans to formalize regional advisory groups in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin, integrating its AI strategy work with wealth advisory, real estate advisory, and professional services consulting under the broader ARH Global Advisors umbrella.“Professional services are entering a new era,” Hernandez added. “AI is not the future — it’s the present. Firms that fail to modernize will fall behind. We’re here to ensure our clients become category leaders.”About ARH Consulting LLCARH Consulting LLC is a national business, legal-tech, and AI advisory firm headquartered in Beverly Hills and Manhattan. The company specializes in AI strategy, law-firm consulting, operations, business development systems, and fractional executive support for professional service firms, real estate brokerages, and high-growth companies. ARH Consulting is part of the ARH family of companies, including ARH Global Advisors, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group (NYC), ARH Real Estate Group (CA), and ARH Technology Services Group (Austin).

