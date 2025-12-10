ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Releases the Manhattan Executor Roadmap — NYC’s First Comprehensive Guide
ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Releases the Manhattan Executor Roadmap — NYC’s First Comprehensive Guide for Probate Real EstateMANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, the Manhattan real estate advisory arm led by attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., has released the Manhattan Executor Roadmap, the first complete step-by-step guide designed exclusively for executors, administrators, and trustees managing New York City estate real estate.
The Roadmap provides practical and fiduciary-aligned guidance on:
Executor duties and decision-making authority
Preparing a Manhattan co-op, condo, or townhouse for sale
Navigating co-op board requirements in probate
Coordinating with the Surrogate’s Court
Managing beneficiaries and conflict scenarios
Avoiding delays in Letters Testamentary
Pricing and market strategy for estate property
Understanding tax, distribution, and fiduciary obligations
“Executors often inherit an overwhelming responsibility—especially when Manhattan real estate is involved,” said Hernandez. “This Roadmap gives fiduciaries a structured, attorney-informed framework so they can confidently manage the estate and protect beneficiaries.”
The Roadmap is available at no cost and is designed to support:
Executors and Administrators
Trustees and Fiduciaries
Probate & Trust Law Firms
Wealth managers
Family offices
Beneficiaries involved in real estate decisions
Executors may also request a confidential one-on-one advisory consultation to review the property, court status, market conditions, and optimal disposition strategy.
Download the Manhattan Executor Roadmap:
www.alexhernandezrealestate.com
About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC
A Manhattan- and Beverly Hills–based real estate advisory firm led by attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH Real Estate Advisory Group specializes in probate and trust real estate, fiduciary property advisory, luxury estate sales, commercial estate dispositions, and international buyer representation.
Media Contact:
ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC
Manhattan, New York
Email: info@arhconsults.com
Website: www.alexhernandezrealestate.com
Alejandro Hernandez
ARH Consulting LLC
+ +1 646-290-7380
Legal Disclaimer:
