ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Releases the Manhattan Executor Roadmap — NYC’s First Comprehensive Guide for Probate Real Estate

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, the Manhattan real estate advisory arm led by attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., has released the Manhattan Executor Roadmap, the first complete step-by-step guide designed exclusively for executors, administrators, and trustees managing New York City estate real estate.The Roadmap provides practical and fiduciary-aligned guidance on:Executor duties and decision-making authorityPreparing a Manhattan co-op, condo, or townhouse for saleNavigating co-op board requirements in probate Coordinating with the Surrogate’s CourtManaging beneficiaries and conflict scenariosAvoiding delays in Letters TestamentaryPricing and market strategy for estate propertyUnderstanding tax, distribution, and fiduciary obligations“Executors often inherit an overwhelming responsibility—especially when Manhattan real estate is involved,” said Hernandez. “This Roadmap gives fiduciaries a structured, attorney-informed framework so they can confidently manage the estate and protect beneficiaries.”The Roadmap is available at no cost and is designed to support:Executors and AdministratorsTrustees and FiduciariesProbate & Trust Law FirmsWealth managersFamily officesBeneficiaries involved in real estate decisionsExecutors may also request a confidential one-on-one advisory consultation to review the property, court status, market conditions, and optimal disposition strategy.Download the Manhattan Executor Roadmap:About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCA Manhattan- and Beverly Hills–based real estate advisory firm led by attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH Real Estate Advisory Group specializes in probate and trust real estate, fiduciary property advisory, luxury estate sales, commercial estate dispositions, and international buyer representation.Media Contact:ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCManhattan, New YorkEmail: info@arhconsults.comWebsite: www.alexhernandezrealestate.com

