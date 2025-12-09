Accelecom Joins the Georgia Independent College Association

As colleges and universities work to distinguish themselves and deliver a high-quality experience for students, faculty, and staff, access to reliable technology is no longer optional—it’s essential.” — Jenna Colvin, President of GICA

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that it has joined the Georgia Independent College Association ’s (GICA) Corporate Allies Program, a program created to foster a closer working relationship between GICA and its business partners.As the largest middle-mile network operator in the state of Georgia, the underlying network infrastructure provider of Georgia BOR’s “PeachNet” network as well as a network and solutions provider to numerous public universities and technical colleges across Georgia, Accelecom is uniquely positioned to also deliver network, internet, voice, and managed services solutions to Georgia’s 24 Independent and Private Colleges and Universities.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “Higher Education is and has always been a key focus area of Accelecom and we look forward to building upon our existing experience in this space to play a pivotal part in supporting the missions of Georgia’s Independent and Private Colleges and Universities.”Jenna Colvin, President of GICA, reinforced the strategic importance of this partnership. “As colleges and universities work to distinguish themselves and deliver a high-quality experience for students, faculty, and staff, access to reliable technology is no longer optional—it’s essential. Partnering with Accelecom is a critical step toward ensuring that every institution, regardless of size or location, can fully participate in the digital future of higher education.”This collaboration underscores Accelecom’s ongoing dedication to expanding its footprint and delivering innovative connectivity solutions tailored for businesses across rural Georgia.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.About Georgia Independent College Association (GICA)The Georgia Independent College Association (GICA) is an association of Georgia's private (independent), not-for-profit colleges and universities. Through partnerships with institutions, businesses, and community leaders, GICA supports private higher education in the areas of public policy, research, fundraising for student financial aid, and collaborative programs. GICA's 24 members serve more than 72,000 students. We are dedicated to educating tomorrow's leaders and meeting our State's current and future workforce needs.

