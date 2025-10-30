Southern Coil Solutions Opens Cutting-Edge, AI-Powered Metals Storage Facility, SCS-02

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Coil Solutions (SCS), a leader in automated metals storage and logistics, proudly announces the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility, SCS 02, located in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Officially operational as of June 1, 2025, SCS 02 represents a $75 million investment in the region and sets a new benchmark for efficiency, safety, and sustainability in metals handling.SCS 02 integrates advanced AI-driven automation to optimize every aspect of coil storage and movement. The system reduces loading times from 45 minutes to just 7, while enhancing accuracy and minimizing the potential for damage, loss, or contamination. The facility’s modular design allows for future scalability, enabling SCS to adapt rapidly to evolving client needs and emerging technologies.“SCS 02 embodies our vision for the future of metals logistics,” said Mark J. Loik, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Coil Solutions. “By combining artificial intelligence, automation, and sustainable infrastructure, we’re not only improving operational efficiency but also reinforcing our long-term commitment to environmental responsibility and customer value.”Key Features of SCS 02:• AI-Powered Automation: Streamlines storage and logistics processes, significantly reducing loading times and improving precision.• Sustainable Design: Employs energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible materials to minimize carbon footprint.• Strategic Location: Positioned within the Kentucky Transpark, providing direct access to rail and over-the-road trucking through Southern Logistics Services.• Official CSX Partnership: As a certified CSX customer, SCS benefits from reliable rail access to enhance transportation efficiency and cost-effectiveness.• ShipCSX Integration: Registration with ShipCSX.com enables clients to track shipments in real time, improving transparency and service responsiveness.The Kentucky Transpark was selected for its central location, skilled workforce, and pro-business environment. The launch of SCS 02 creates 12 new high-skill positions in the area, further supporting economic growth across south-central Kentucky.About Southern Coil Solutions:Founded in 2023, Southern Coil Solutions is an industry innovator in automated metals storage and transportation. The company serves clients in the automotive, food and beverage, aerospace, and battery manufacturing sectors, offering secure, high-efficiency logistics tailored to industries with rigorous quality standards. With strategically located facilities and continuous investments in automation and infrastructure, SCS is redefining coil logistics with an unwavering focus on safety, precision, and sustainability. Learn more at www.southerncoilsolutions.com Media Contact:Mark J. LoikChief Executive Officer, Southern Coil SolutionsEmail: mark.loik@southerncoilsolutions.comPhone: (270) 421 4700

