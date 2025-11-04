Accelecom Equips Gordon State College with High-Speed Network Connectivity

Accelecom's unique position in the market will allow our campuses to function as a single network...” — Douglas Stewart, CIO of Gordon State College

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that it has been selected by Gordon State College to provide high-speed network connectivity into its McDonough, Georgia campus. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the college's connectivity infrastructure and enables seamless communication and data transfer capabilities for its students, faculty, and staff across its middle Georgia campuses.By leveraging Accelecom’s advance fiber network, the College is enabled with unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability, further fostering innovation, research, and collaboration across its campuses in Barnesville, Georgia and McDonough, Georgia.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Gordon State College in providing cutting-edge fiber services. At Accelecom, we understand the pivotal role of robust connectivity in enabling academic excellence and technological advancement. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering superior telecommunication solutions tailored to the unique needs of educational institutions."Douglas Stewart, CIO of Gordon State College echoed Kilbey's sentiments, highlighting the transformative impact of Accelecom's fiber services on the college's technological landscape. "Accelecom's unique position in the market will allow our campuses to function as a single network, providing the same level of access, security, and experience no matter which campus a student is located. We are confident this partnership will empower our faculty and students to innovate, collaborate, and excel in a digital-driven world."Supporting Public Universities, Private Colleges, Technical Colleges, K-12 schools, and Library Systems across Georgia has been a core focus of Accelecom’s go-to-market services for over 15 years, developing from its roots in the former Georgia Public Web. Collaborating closely with these educational and community institutions is fundamental to our ongoing commitment and success.About Gordon State CollegeFounded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinct legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers nearly 30 degrees, which includes numerous concentrations, pathways, and certificate programs for students. With an enrollment of over 3,100 students, GSC provides an intimate academic setting with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice, and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.