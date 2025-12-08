Arrest / Derby Barrack / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5006583

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/7/25 at approximately 1547 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrar Rd, Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI#2

ACCUSED: Charles Hammond

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 12/7/25 at approximately 1547 hours, the State Police received an anonymous report of a crash on Farrar Rd in Newport Center. The anonymous caller advised that the operator, Charles Hammond, was heavily intoxicated. The State Police arrived at the scene and located Hammond and his vehicle. Hammond had apparently driven off the road without damaging property. Through investigation, Hammond was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Hammond was then brought to a detox facility after being issued a criminal citation for DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/26 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: None