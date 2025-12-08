Arrest / Derby Barrack / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006583
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/7/25 at approximately 1547 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrar Rd, Newport Center
VIOLATION: DUI#2
ACCUSED: Charles Hammond
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 12/7/25 at approximately 1547 hours, the State Police received an anonymous report of a crash on Farrar Rd in Newport Center. The anonymous caller advised that the operator, Charles Hammond, was heavily intoxicated. The State Police arrived at the scene and located Hammond and his vehicle. Hammond had apparently driven off the road without damaging property. Through investigation, Hammond was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Hammond was then brought to a detox facility after being issued a criminal citation for DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/26 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: None
