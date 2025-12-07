MPD Makes Arrest in Kenilworth Avenue Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred Saturday afternoon in Northeast.
On Saturday, December 6, 2025, at approximately 12:11 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress at an establishment in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The suspect entered the establishment and attempted to steal merchandise. An employee confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect produced a knife causing a laceration to an employee’s hand. The suspect then fled the location.
Responding officers located the suspect minutes later during a canvass of the surrounding area. 21-year-old Alexis Rivera, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25183613
###
