MPD Makes Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an attempted bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning in Northeast.

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, at approximately 11:18 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress at a bank in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect entered the bank and passed a note to an employee demanding money. The suspect stated he would wait outside for the money and then exited the bank. Responding officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 61-year-old Bruce Dudley Lord of Mobile, Alabama, was charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 25184025

###