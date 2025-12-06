MPD Investigating Morse Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, at approximately 8:08 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of an apartment in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Bennett Jr., of Northeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25183804

###