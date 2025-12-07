PARTIAL CLOSURE: i89 nb mm 96
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
The roadway is going to be down to 1 lane of traffic in the area of i89 nb near mm 96 for a 1 car motor vehicle crash.
This is expected to last at least at least an hour while emergency services and a tow truck clear the scene. Drivers should expect delays.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
