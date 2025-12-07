Submit Release
PARTIAL CLOSURE: i89 nb mm 96

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

The roadway is going to be down to 1 lane of traffic in the area of i89 nb near mm 96 for a 1 car motor vehicle crash. 


This is expected to last at least at least an hour while emergency services and a tow truck clear the scene. Drivers should expect delays.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.




Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


