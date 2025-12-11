Peekapak Helps Schools Build Future-Ready Skills: Problem Solving, Empathy & Purpose

Peekapak being used at Victory College Prep Future Ready Skills and Planning Unit

New wellbeing-aligned curriculum supports career readiness and student success beyond the classroom

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peekapak, an award winning K12 wellbeing education organization , has launched a new Future-Ready Skills unit designed to empower middle and high school students with the mindset, motivation, and core life skills needed to thrive in school, work, and life.As global education shifts to emphasize durable skills like problem solving, communication, and resilience, schools are seeking structured ways to prepare students for a rapidly changing world. Peekapak’s new lessons help students explore their purpose, develop career-aware planning habits, and build social-emotional strengths that drive long-term success.“Students are constantly asked what they want to do after graduation. We help them explore who they want to become,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “We focus on wellbeing, strengths, and personal purpose as the foundation for future success.”About the Future-Ready Skills UnitThrough discussions, self-reflection, and group collaboration, students investigate:- What do I want my future to look like?- How can I set myself up to be successful?- The lessons build confidence, planning skills, and positive peer support.Student Learning ObjectivesBy the end of the unit, students will be able to:- Reflect on factors that contribute to health and happiness in their lives- Manage their time and energy to prioritize important goals- Identify personal strengths and experiences and communicate them on a resumeGlobal Alignment & ImpactThe unit is aligned to:- College & Career Readiness competencies- The CASEL framework- UAE Moral Education pillars (for wellbeing & purpose)- Durable Skills frameworks (America Succeeds)Peekapak has supported over 1M+ educators and students across 90+ countries, helping schools build cultures where youth feel prepared and motivated for the future.“Students thrive when they believe in themselves and see a path forward,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Head of Education at Peekapak. “This unit helps transform uncertainty into hope and action.”Access for SchoolsLearn more at:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

