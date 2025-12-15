Peekapak Aligned to ADEK Wellbeing Policy to Support UAE School Requirements

UAE Students using Peekapak Peekapak's Impact in the UAE

Peekapak equips principals and wellbeing teams with the resources needed to implement ADEK’s wellbeing policy with fidelity.

Peekapak isn’t just a curriculum, it’s a comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem built to help UAE schools meet both policy standards and student needs.” — Ami Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Peekapak.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools in the UAE increasingly adopt formal wellbeing frameworks, Peekapak Wellbeing Education confirms that its curriculum and tools align with the wellbeing standards of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), offering a turnkey solution that supports policy compliance and enhances student wellbeing outcomes as shown by pilots validated in the UAE.Peekapak’s platform supports school leaders in meeting regulatory obligations related to student mental health, social-emotional learning, and holistic development. The synergy between Peekapak and ADEK’s policy requirements offers a streamlined path for schools to adopt a comprehensive wellbeing program.Meeting Key ADEK Wellbeing RequirementsPeekapak’s offerings map directly onto critical elements of the ADEK Wellbeing Policy, including:• Emotional and social wellbeing development through structured curriculum• Family and community engagement components to support holistic student growth• Data-driven monitoring of student wellbeing and progress through regular check-ins and surveys• Professional development and capacity building for educators to deliver wellbeing education with fidelity• Inclusive, culturally responsive content (in both English and Arabic) aligned with UAE values“Our goal is to make compliance seamless for schools,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “Peekapak isn’t just a curriculum, it’s a comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem built to help UAE schools meet both policy standards and student needs.”Supporting School Leaders with Turnkey ImplementationFor schools ready to adopt wellbeing practices, Peekapak offers:• A full wellbeing curriculum from early childhood through high school• Tools for educators to track wellbeing metrics and respond appropriately• Teacher training, certification, and ongoing support• Parent- and community-focused resources to reinforce learning at home“This alignment removes much of the uncertainty schools face when implementing wellbeing, they can be confident that what they adopt meets ADEK’s guidance,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Director of Education at Peekapak.Available Now Across UAE SchoolsPeekapak is available for private, charter, and public schools throughout Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other Emirates. School leaders, principals, or wellbeing coordinators can request a demo or policy-alignment overview via:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.



