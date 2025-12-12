What’s Working in Illinois: Helping Students Manage Emotions and Improve Classroom Culture

Student Playing myPeekaville Learning Game Peekapak in the Classroom

Counselors report stronger self-regulation, more positive peer interactions, and improved daily routines

Peekapak helps me have that confidence to know I'm doing it correctly and doing it with fidelity.” — Pam Wynne, School Counselor, St. Giles School

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At two Illinois schools, educators are seeing measurable gains in student behavior and emotional awareness as part of a whole-school focus on wellbeing that leverages Peekapak to support the plan.At the STEM Magnet Academy in Chicago, Peekapak has played a central role in promoting emotional regulation and positive class culture since 2022. School counselor Cynthia Gulley notes the difference in how students respond to challenges.“Peekapak gives you a wonderful and inclusive way of presenting alternatives for children on how to help themselves, that's why I really love it,” said Gulley.STEM Magnet usage data reflects consistent student engagement this school year, including more than 3,400 student logins and over 3,000 stories read, along with more than 10,000 wellbeing activities completed to build resilience and decision-making skills.At St. Giles Catholic School in Oak Park, Illinois, school counselor Pam Wynne implemented Peekapak in 2024 and has already seen positive results.“Peekapak helps me have that confidence to know I'm doing it correctly and doing it with fidelity,” said Wynne. “It just feels really good all around.”Key Improvements Reported by Illinois EducatorsAfter using Peekapak, both Illinois counelors saw:• Fewer behavior escalations and smoother classroom transitions• Increased student confidence in sharing emotions• More kindness and support between peers• Greater consistency in daily routines and expectationsGulley and Wynne recently joined a statewide educator discussion to share what is working. A short highlight video from the event is available here:Preparing Students for Future SuccessSchools across Illinois continue to prioritize social-emotional learning as a foundation for academic outcomes, equity, and mental health.“I love the fact that Peekpak is based around stories,” said Wynne. “Stories also sort of intrinsically teach or evoke the skills that we're trying to bring about in our lessons. So just even reading a story is going to invoke empathy, emotion, help the students take the perspective of the characters in the story without even taking the next step, which we do with the questions and I'll get there.”Expanding SupportIllinois districts interested in strengthening wellbeing strategies can request additional information, school-specific pathways, and access to tools that support quality implementation.Learn more:About Peekapak Wellbeing Education Peekapak is a research-informed K–12 wellbeing education platform that equips schools to strengthen emotional regulation, empathy, and positive behavior through story-based curriculum and student-driven experiences. The platform includes regular wellbeing check-ins and data dashboards that help educators monitor student needs and respond proactively.Peekapak has supported over one million students and educators worldwide. The program has been externally validated with school partners in North America and the Middle East, including alignment to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) Wellbeing Policy.Schools can also request a Wellbeing Snapshot from Peekapak, a short survey experience that provides school leaders with immediate insight into student emotional health and belonging, helping inform targeted support and improvement planning.

