Vivid Games becomes Sbarter’s first studio partner for launch

NEUCHATEL, SWITZERLAND, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbarter, the protocol that enables players and creators to launch their own competitive events within the games they already play, today announced a strategic partnership with Vivid Games, the Polish developer and publisher behind the acclaimed Real Boxing franchise. Vivid Games will be the first studio to join Sbarter, with Real Boxing 3 integrating the protocol for the Closed Alpha launch in January 2026.

Sbarter connects to existing games through a lightweight API, allowing players and creators to create and join challenges without altering the gameplay or the game’s economy. Once the connection goes live, Real Boxing 3 players will be able to launch their own one-on-one duels, creator-led events, or community tournaments, all while playing the game exactly as they normally do. Match outcomes will be verified directly by Vivid Games’ servers, guaranteeing fairness, transparency, and integrity. This partnership introduces what Sbarter calls User-Generated Events - a natural extension of User-Generated Content, shifting the community’s creativity from making content to shaping competitive moments within the game’s existing structure.

For Vivid Games, the connection with Sbarter offers a new way to help maintain player interest and engagement in Real Boxing 3 over time. Sbarter provides a revenue model aligned directly with real community activity, allowing the studio to earn from challenges it confirms, without developing additional content. This approach enhances retention by adding social and competitive dynamics that naturally encourage players and creators to return more often. Vivid Games will also take an early governance role in shaping the long-term evolution of the protocol and how User-Generated Events expand across the industry.

“Players have always added friendly stakes to competition, whether it’s a game of pool or a match online,” said Alessandro Fried, Chairman of Sbarter. “Sbarter brings that spirit into video games in a fair, transparent, and player-controlled way. Having Vivid Games as our first partner shows how strongly this resonates with studios who want to give their communities moments that truly matter.”

Piotr Gamracy, CEO of Vivid Games, added: “Our players love proving themselves. Sbarter offers a simple and fair way to make each match more exciting, without changing the fundamentals of the game. It’s a natural extension of what Real Boxing has always stood for: skill, rivalry and community.”

Dominique Cor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sbarter, said: “Sbarter brings more energy and more reasons for players to return. Optional stakes make competitive moments more intense and more memorable.”

The integration of Sbarter into Real Boxing 3 will begin rolling out in January 2026 across regions where both products are live and compliant.

More info about Sbarter:

Sbarter is the protocol that plugs easily into existing games, allowing players and creators to add small, capped stakes to the matches they already play. These stakes introduce a new layer of excitement and community-led competition without touching gameplay or requiring new content. For studios, Sbarter creates value directly from verified player activity while keeping full oversight on match outcomes. The system is built responsibly, with clear eligibility rules, age and regional safeguards, and result confirmation handled on the studio’s side - ensuring that every session operates within a safe and compliant framework.

About Sbarter

Sbarter is a protocol that enables players and creators to run their own performance-based challenges inside the games they already love, with match outcomes verified by the publisher. It introduces a new form of community-driven competition - User-Generated Events - while generating new revenue for game studios.

About Vivid Games

Vivid Games S.A. is one of the leading Polish producers of games for mobile platforms. For nearly 20 years it has been creating amazing titles, such as those of the Real Boxing series - the most recognizable brand among boxing games in the world. For its achievements, the company has received many awards including "Best Independent Producer" and "Best Polish Game of the Year" by the Digital Dragons, or the prestigious Apple award "Editors' Choice".

Vivid Games is a team of approx. 55 people guided by the mission to create games that give players loads of entertainment at the highest level. To realize this goal we take the risk of searching for new unknown directions while setting the bar high for ourselves. The vision of the team is to be a world-class mobile game studio with a portfolio of globally successful titles, assuming non-corporate methods of operation.

The international team works remotely, also having an office in Bydgoszcz. Vivid Games S.A. is a public company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2012.

