gamescom latam business tickets now available in Early Bird

B2B attendees can purchase tickets in three formats: online, in-person, and VIP

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam has officially opened sales for business tickets for its 2026 edition. Initially available under the Early Bird offer, the tickets purchased by 23 February include up to 10% discount on selected categories¹ and can be purchased on the official website.

Business tickets give industry professionals the opportunity to expand their professional networks and explore new opportunities through the gamescom latam digital hub, an exclusive platform that brings together industry members seeking to schedule meetings and business discussions.

In addition, In-Person business tickets provide access to a curated programme of panels and talks led by industry experts, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing and professional development. For the 2026 edition, one of the key additions is the introduction of the gamescom latam connect 1 and connect 2 stages, which feature exclusively B2B content and are accessible only to business ticket holders.

Below are the business ticket categories and their benefits:

- Online Business Ticket: Ideal for professionals who are unable to attend the event in person but wish to connect with leading figures from across the games industry. This ticket provides access to the gamescom latam digital hub, allowing unlimited meeting scheduling with industry professionals and executives.

- In-Person Business Ticket: Includes all the benefits of the Online Business Ticket, with the added advantage of access to the on-site event, including both public exhibition areas and spaces reserved for industry experts. The ticket also includes entry to Preview Day (29 April), which is exclusive to publishers, business partners, press, content creators, and invited guests.

- In-Person VIP Business Ticket: In addition to all the benefits listed above, this ticket includes access to the Welcome Mixer, held during Preview Day and attended by executives from leading publishers and independent studios, as well as investors, distributors, and developers.

Early Bird Business Ticket Prices:

● Online Business Ticket: US$160

● In-Person Business Ticket: US$320

● In-Person VIP Business Ticket: US$400

Tickets are now available for purchase on the official website.

Start Pro

Another feature of gamescom latam 2026 is Start Pro, a product designed for attendees who want to engage more deeply with games industry content in an accessible way. Start Pro gives attendees access to the full business conference programme, including sessions on the insight and connect stages, without the need to purchase a business ticket.

To access Start Pro, visitors must purchase a general public ticket for Thursday (30 April) or Friday (1 May)—the days on which the B2B programme takes place—and then upgrade their ticket to gain access to panels and talks aimed exclusively at the B2B audience, featuring more technical and in-depth topics.

More information about Start Pro will be announced soon.

2026 Edition Overview

gamescom latam 2026 will take place from 30 April to 3 May 2026 at Distrito Anhembi, in São Paulo. Press, content creators, and B2B visitors will have access to the event during the Preview Day, held on 29 April.

As in previous years, the event will bring together leading names and companies from the games industry, showcase hundreds of playable titles, host major announcements, brand and publisher activations, and connect fans with their favourite influencers, cosplayers, and more.

The event will also feature exciting esports competitions and the gamescom latam BIG Festival, the world’s largest indie games awards.

For industry professionals, in addition to panels and lectures, gamescom latam offers a dynamic business platform that brings together hundreds of companies from Latin America and around the world, fostering networking and partnership opportunities.

gamescom latam

gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry, also has an edition in Latin America. In 2026, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 29 April to 3 May, at Distrito Anhembi.

The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and game – The German Games Industry Association. gamescom latam also features the BIG Festival, bringing together celebration, innovation, and business in one place.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

game is the association of the German games industry. Its members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities.

game is a co-organizer of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games, and a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG. It is also a co-host of the German Computer Game Awards.

Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, game provides comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy. Together, its members are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, one of the world’s leading international trade fair organizers. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Koelnmesse organizes gamescom, the world’s largest computer and video games event and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry.

gamescom brings together gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from across the globe through a hybrid approach, combining on-site experiences with digital participation. In addition to Cologne, Koelnmesse continues to expand its international portfolio, including gamescom asia in Thailand, which serves the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market.

About Omelete Company

Omelete Company is the largest independent pop culture company in Latin America. It covers movies, series, games, music, and comics, reaching more than 25 million fans every month.

Through brands such as Omelete, CCXP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Chippu, G3X, and Mundo Ticket, the company creates content and experiences for audiences passionate about fantasy, fiction, superheroes, and games—both digitally and through live events.

Upcoming Events:

gamescom latam — São Paulo, Brazil | 29 April – 3 May 2026

gamescom dev — Cologne, Germany | 23 – 25 August 2026

gamescom — Cologne, Germany | 26 – 30 August 2026

gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show — Bangkok, Thailand | 29 October – 1 November 2026



Press Kit

¹ For the In-Person VIP Ticket, the discount applies to the ticket price only. No discount applies to the Welcome Mixer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.