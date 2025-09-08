Brazil Games to Showcase Brazilian Innovation at Tokyo Game Show 2025 in Japan

Brazil Games Logo

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazil Games Export Program—a partnership led by ABRAGAMES in collaboration with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency)—is proud to announce its participation as an official exhibitor at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 (TGS). The event will be held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the iconic Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

A Landmark Presence in Japan’s Premier Gaming Event

Now in its 29th edition, TGS stands as one of the world’s largest and most influential gaming conventions, uniting creators, industry professionals, and players from across the globe in a festival of digital innovation and culture.

Brazil Games will bring a vibrant Brazilian delegation of game developers and studios, exemplifying Brazil’s growing creative and industrial capacities.

Exhibitors include:

Indie Hero



Nuuvem



Venn Studios



Mad Mimic



Ready 2 Rumble Audio Studios



QUByte Interactive



VRMonkey



Izyplay



ARVORE Immersive Games



Light Farm



Coffeenauts



Epopeia Games



RoundTable Studio



Rogue Snail



Radioativa Game Sounds – Radioativa Produtora



Split Studio



Theogames



Gamescom Latam



GLITCH FACTORY



Tempo Filmes



Fira Soft

Showcasing Brazil’s Creative Force

Supported by ABRAGAMES and ApexBrasil, the Brazil Games Export Program empowers Brazilian digital game developers to expand globally—offering training, networking, and new business pathways.

Event Schedule & Logistics

Business Days: September 25–26, 2025 (10:00–17:00)



Public Days: September 27 (9:30–17:00) and September 28 (9:30–16:30)



Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan, Brazil Games Booth 10- E30 INDIE AREA



“Tokyo Game Show is one of the world’s most important stages for interactive entertainment, and Brazil’s presence here reflects the incredible talent, creativity, and innovation of our industry,” said Rodrigo Terra, President of ABRAGAMES. “We are proud to showcase a delegation that represents the diversity and strength of Brazilian game development and to open new opportunities for global partnerships.”

Media and business meeting requests, as well as interview opportunities with spokespersons Rodrigo Terra and Patrícia Sato, can be arranged upon request.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames(Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here’s how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here!

About Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association)

Founded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.



