MANOR OF DARKNESS: HIGH STAKES & THRILLER DRIVEN

Blake Ridder’s Supernatural Time‑Loop Thriller MANOR OF DARKNESS Debuts Digitally in the U.S. on December 9, 2025

This film is as much about human behavior as it is about supernatural terror.” — Blake Ridder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridder Films and producer Lucas A. Ferrara announce the U.S. digital release of MANOR OF DARKNESS, the latest feature from filmmaker Blake Ridder, arriving across major digital and streaming platforms on December 9, 2025 through distributor Indie Rights. A gripping fusion of supernatural thriller and time‑loop horror, the film marks a new milestone for Ridder as both writer and director, showcasing his signature blend of atmospheric tension, intimate character work, and genre‑driven storytelling.Building on Ridder’s reputation for crafting emotionally charged, character‑focused genre films, MANOR OF DARKNESS brings together a tight creative team dedicated to delivering a tense, immersive experience. Written and directed by Ridder, the film explores psychological pressure, moral ambiguity, and the claustrophobia of confined spaces—elements that have become hallmarks of his work.Ridder explains that the film’s looping structure emerged from a desire to externalize the emotional patterns people unconsciously repeat.“I’ve always been fascinated by the idea that we repeat the same emotional cycles without realizing it,” Ridder says. “A time loop felt like the perfect cinematic way to externalize that—forcing characters to face the consequences of their choices again and again until something finally breaks. This film is as much about human behavior as it is about supernatural terror.”Producer Lucas A. Ferrara highlights the film’s blend of genre thrills and emotional depth.“What drew me to this story was its blend of genre thrills and emotional truth,” Ferrara notes. “Blake has a rare ability to take a high‑concept idea and ground it in real human stakes. Watching this cast bring that vision to life inside such an atmospheric location was extraordinary. Audiences are in for something truly unique.”At the center of the story is Laura (Kim Lysette Spearman), a woman worn down by the emotional toll of caring for her terminally ill mother. Isolated and desperate, she reconnects with her estranged brother Chris (Louis James), who proposes a high‑stakes heist inside a remote English manor rumored to house a valuable artifact. Joining them are Chris’s girlfriend Lisa (Sarah Alexandra Marks) and seasoned professional thief Andy (Rui Shang), whose precision and calm under pressure make him essential to the mission.What begins as a calculated break‑in spirals into a nightmare when the crew becomes trapped in a supernatural time loop, forced to relive the same harrowing events. As the cycle resets, tensions escalate, loyalties fracture, and long‑buried wounds between Laura and Chris resurface. Andy’s methodical nature becomes both a stabilizing force and a stark reminder that even the most carefully crafted plans can crumble under forces beyond comprehension.Ridder surrounds his leads with a tightly knit ensemble, including Stuart Wolfe Murray as Lucas, the manor’s enigmatic owner whose choices carry increasingly dire consequences with each reset. The cast’s chemistry creates a claustrophobic, emotionally charged dynamic that heightens the film’s psychological stakes.Shot inside a stately manor that serves as both physical and emotional trap, *Manor of Darkness* leans heavily on practical lighting, shadow‑driven tension, and the disorientation of repetition. The result is a film that feels expansive in its supernatural implications yet tightly contained in its human conflicts.With its December 9, 2025 digital release, *Manor of Darkness* invites audiences into a world where time fractures, fear compounds, and every choice echoes into the next reset. The film stands as a testament to Ridder’s ability to merge genre thrills with character‑centered storytelling—offering a haunting experience that lingers long after the loop ends.A single night. An endless reckoning.

