PROPSTORE ACHIEVES $10.2 MILLION IN DAY ONE RESULTS AS LONDON ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTION OPENS STRONGLY

Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) hero elf costume from “Elf” (2003) INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Fedora

This auction brings together some of the most iconic creations in film, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the rest of the event unfolds. ” — Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore has announced strong Day 1 results from its London Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held yesterday, Friday, December 5, 2025. A total of 425 rare and significant film and television lots were offered, realising an impressive $10.2 Million, including buyer’s premium.The top performer of the day was Boba Fett’s (Jeremy Bulloch) hero screen-, photo-, and serial-number-matched EE-3 carbine blaster from Irvin Kershner’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980). The piece achieved $607,068 after competitive bidding. As the film marks its 40th anniversary, the result highlights the enduring impact of the Star Wars franchise and the sustained demand for original trilogy artefacts among collectors.The auction also set a major benchmark with the sale of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Hero Lightweight Lightsaber, accompanied by a George Lucas–signed Letter of Authenticity, from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). The piece realised $382,536, establishing a new world record for the highest price achieved for a prequel-trilogy lightsaber at auction.Another standout result was Indiana Jones’ Fedora from Temple of Doom (1984), which achieved $482,328 after a spirited bidding run.Other notable sales from Friday, Day 1 of Propstore’s London Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) Hero Screen, Photo, and Serial Number-Matched EE-3 Carbine Blaster - Sold For: $607,068 incl. bpINDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Fedora - Sold For: $482,328 incl. bpSTAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE (1999) Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) Hero Lightweight Lightsaber with George Lucas-signed Letter of Authenticity - Sold For: $382,536 incl. bpELF (2003) Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) Screen-Matched Hero Elf Costume - Sold For: $316,008 incl. bpBACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) / BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III (1990) Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) Hoverboard - Sold For: $307,692 incl. bpTHE GOONIES (1985) Mikey’s (Sean Astin) Screen-Matched Map Doubloon - Sold For: $266,112 incl. bpTHE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Leeloo's (Milla Jovovich) Screen-Matched Light-Up Multi Pass - Sold For: $257,796 incl. bpTHE SHINING (1980) Jack Torrance’s (Jack Nicholson) Stunt Axe - Sold For: $232,848 incl. bpSCREAM (1996) Screen-Matched Ghostface Mask - Sold For: $232,848 incl. bpTHE MATRIX RELOADED (2003) / THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS (2003) Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) Complete Ecclesiastical Ensemble - Sold For: $216,216 incl. bpTHE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Full-Size Screen-Matched Light-Up Mondoshawan - Sold For: $182,952 incl. bpPIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL (2003) Will Turner’s (Orlando Bloom) Screen-Matched Bloodied Special Effects Cursed Aztec Medallion Necklace - Sold For: $166,320 incl. bpFIGHT CLUB (1999) Tyler Durden’s (Brad Pitt) Costume with Photo-Matched Red Leather Jacket - Sold For: $141,372 incl. bpBEETLEJUICE (1988) Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland's (Geena Davis) Screen-Matched "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" - Sold For: $141,372 incl. bpSPIDER-MAN 3 (2007) Spider-Man’s (Tobey Maguire) Symbiote Suit with Lenses - Sold For: $124,740 incl. BpSUPERMAN (1978) Kal-El's Crystalline Kryptonian Starship Model Miniature - Sold For: $124,740 incl.Stephen Lane, Propstore’s Founder and CEO, commented on day one of the auction: “The opening days of our live auctions are always full of friendly-spirited bidding competition - and Day 1 of our Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction certainly did not disappoint. Boba Fett’s blaster drew significant attention from the moment it was unveiled, and its superb performance has set a strong pace for the weekend. Star Wars has always been a cornerstone of Propstore’s history, and seeing a piece of this calibre excite collectors is especially meaningful to us. This auction brings together some of the most iconic creations in film, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the rest of the event unfolds.”The auction continues Dec 6 & 7 from 3:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will be dedicated to “The Day of Animation”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.# # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer’s PremiumFor further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h67cr5jos5i6worg4vnhy/AD9vwhDXdPLaBDSzO8-l63c?rlkey=318xldtdw8n14k2x524alg9s3&st=2e4xtgak&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.