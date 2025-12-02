HARRY POTTER HIGHLIGHTS SHINE IN PROPSTORE’S LONDON ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTION

HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001-2011) Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) Hero Light-Up Wand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harry Potter fans and collectors are in for a spellbinding showcase as Propstore brings an exceptional selection of Wizarding World artifacts to its upcoming winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Taking place this week from December 5 - 7, 2025, the sale spans more than 1,300 rare and iconic film and television lots, including a standout lineup of pieces from the Harry Potter franchise.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Wands remain one of the most sought-after collectibles among Harry Potter fans, and the auction features three standout pieces from across the franchise. Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) Hero Light-Up Wand is estimated at $33,000 - $66,000, Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Hero Wand comes in at $26,400 - $52,800, and Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Wand is estimated at $13,200 - $26,400.The Hero Nimbus 2001 from Chamber of Secrets (2002) is another major highlight. This example is one of the brooms Lucius Malfoy gifts to the Slytherin Quidditch team, and it arrives at auction with an estimate of $66,000 - $132,000.Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) screen-matched Hand-Me-Down Robe from Chamber of Secrets (2002) also takes centre stage. This is the robe seen during Ron and Harry’s first Defense Against the Dark Arts lesson with Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh), and the piece is signed by Grint, carrying an estimate of $52,800 - $105,600.Rounding out the lineup is Hagrid’s (Robbie Coltrane) screen-matched wooden flute from The Philosopher’s Stone (2001). A memorable prop from the first film, this flute has a pre-sale estimate of $26,400 - $52,800.The three-day Live Auction begins daily at 7:00 AM (PST). Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding is available throughout the three days.– Day 1 (Dec 5): Public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone bidding– Days 2–3 (Dec 6 & 7): Global online, absentee, and telephone bidding onlyThe final day will be dedicated to “Animation Day”, showcasing more than 300 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462 Top lots from films celebrating significant anniversaries to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Hero Nimbus 2001 Broom, est. $66,000 - $132,000 (£50,000 - £100,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) Screen-Matched and Autographed Hand-Me-Down Robe, est. $52,800 - $105,600 (£40,000 - £80,000)– HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001-2011) Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) Hero Light-Up Wand, est. $33,000 - $66,000 (£25,000 - £50,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Hogwarts Acceptance Letter and Envelope, est. $26,400 - $52,800 (£20,000 - £40,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Hagrid’s (Robbie Coltrane) Screen-Matched Wooden Flute, est. $26,400 - $52,800 (£20,000 - £40,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Oliver Wood’s (Sean Biggerstaff) Screen-Matched Quidditch Captain Uniform autographed by Biggerstaff, est. $26,400 - $52,800 (£20,000 - £40,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) / HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Hero Wand, est. $26,400 - $52,800 (£20,000 - £40,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Hero Platform 9 ¾ Train Ticket, est. $13,200 - $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)– HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001-2011) Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Wand, est. $13,200 - $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE (2005) Beauxbatons Academy Student Uniform, est. $9,900 - $19,800 (£7,500 - £15,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) Sealed Howler Letter, est. $5,280 - $10,560 (£4,000 - £8,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) The Alan Rickman Archive Autographed Script Page signed by Alan Rickman, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and cast, est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented on the upcoming event: “Harry Potter has one of the most passionate collecting communities in the world. Bringing these original wands, costumes and iconic props to auction is a real pleasure for Propstore, and we’re excited to see fans and collectors connect with pieces that shaped the Wizarding World on screen.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1k50j4nb8rd1xthq24wt5/AH1zQtcYMTaF4od4GX-C8QQ?rlkey=q5n1xtxzc9r45br03okavmzck&st=wpufsi09&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

