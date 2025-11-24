Leeloo’s Multi Pass Leads a Stellar Collection of ‘The Fifth Element’ Memorabilia at Propstore’s Winter Auction

Leeloo's (Milla Jovovich) Screen-matched Light-up Multi Pass. Est. $59,400 – $118,800

The auction features an extensive collection of props, costumes, and screen-matched items from “The Fifth Element”.

For collectors, it’s a rare artifact of pop culture history, with provenance that connects it directly to Milla Jovovich and one of the most iconic sequences of the 1990s.” — Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This December, Propstore, a leading film and television memorabilia auction house, invites collectors and cinephiles alike to explore its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running December 5–7, 2025. Among thousands of lots spanning cinematic history, one shines with particular brilliance: Leeloo’s (Milla Jovovich) screen-matched, light-up Multi Pass from Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi classic, “The Fifth Element”.Estimated to fetch between $59,400 – $118,800, the light-up Multi Pass is forever linked to one of the film’s most memorable running gags, as Leeloo flashes it to board the Fhloston Paradise cruise ship as she searches for the elemental stones with Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis). Screen-matched to the film, the lot shows subtle points of distress along the frame and discoloration on the mounted ID, confirming it as the only known version of this Multi Pass available to the public.“The Fifth Element” represents a rare alchemy of rich science-fiction worldbuilding and physical comedy, earning more than $260 million worldwide and multiple Cesar Awardsin director Luc Besson’s native France. Milla Jovovich’s portrayal of Leeloo—a character at once powerful, naive, and endlessly charismatic—earned her a 1998 Saturn Awardnomination for Best Supporting Actress."One button, one LED, and suddenly Leeloo is flying through Besson’s neon-soaked chaos. This Multi Pass carries the fingerprints of a film that throws everything at the screen—humor, heart, and hyper-stylized futurism—and still lands perfectly,” said Propstore CEO, Stephen Lane. “For collectors, it’s a rare artifact of pop culture history, with provenance that connects it directly to Milla Jovovich and one of the most iconic sequences of the 1990s.”Beyond this iconic prop, the auction presents a wide array of “The Fifth Element” collectibles, from full-size, screen-matched figures and costumes to weapons and set pieces, highlighting the film’s vibrant worldbuilding, inventive design, and enduring sci-fi appeal.Highlights include:– Leeloo's (Milla Jovovich) Screen-matched Light-up Multi Pass. Est. $59,400 – $118,800 (£45,000 - £90,000)– Full-Size Screen-matched Light-Up Mondoshawan. Est. $79,200 – $158,400 (£60,000 – £120,000)– Light-Up Police Officer Costume with Screen-Matched Chest Armour. Est. $13,200 – $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)– Korben Dallas' (Bruce Willis) Stunt Pistol. Est. $6,600 – $13,200 (£5,000 - £10,000)– Screen-matched Blank-firing Mangalore Rifle Casing. Est. $5,940 – $11,880 (£4,500 - £9,000)– Stunt Fhloston Paradise Security Guard Blaster. Est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)– Mangalore Handgun and Zorg's (Gary Oldman) ZF-1 Rocket. Est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)– Korben Dallas' (Bruce Willis) Job Termination Notice. Est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)– President Lindberg's (Tommy "Tiny" Lister, Jr.) Screen-matched Office Speakers and Communicator. Est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)Bidding for these lots will take place on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, with the auction opening at 3:00 PM GMT / 7:00 AM PST. Lots will be sold sequentially by a live auctioneer, with absentee, telephone, and global online bidding available, and collectors worldwide can follow the action via Propstore’s live stream.The Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction 2025 (Dec 5 – 7) features over 1,350 rare and iconic film and TV lots, culminating in a third and final dedicated Animation Day, showcasing more than 300 pieces of animation artwork and original cels. Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available now at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/462

About Propstore
Founded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.

Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.

Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com

