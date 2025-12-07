Selling Online Challenge With Russell Brunson Announces December 9–11, 2025 Live Virtual Training

Selling Online Challenge Russell Brunson

The Selling Online Challenge is structured as a three-day live virtual workshop by Russell Brunson.

TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and author Russell Brunson has announced the next live edition of the “Selling Online Challenge”, a three-day virtual training scheduled for December 9–11, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET each day. Hosted via SellingOnline platform, the event is designed to teach participants how to structure and deliver “one-to-many” online presentations for digital products, services, and coaching offers.==> Learn More About The Challenge at https://www.sellingonline.com/ The challenge is presented as a focused skills training rather than a long-term program, with a curriculum that moves from mindset and offer structure to audience-building and more advanced persuasion topics over the three days. According to the event page, the current ticket price is a one-time payment of $100 for live access to all sessions for this cohort.About the December 9–11 Selling Online ChallengeThe Selling Online Challenge is promoted as a live, three-day virtual workshop aimed at a broad range of participants, including:- Early-stage online entrepreneurs- Corporate professionals transitioning to independent work- Established coaches and consultants- 6–7-figure business owners refining their online sales processesEvent copy describes the program as “built for beginners, corporate escapees, and 6–7 figure coaches who want to grow their income without giving up more time,” with an emphasis on systems that can be presented once and reused in online funnels or recurring campaigns. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/selling-online Rather than focusing on general business topics, the curriculum is tightly centered around:- Offer creation and positioning- Presentation frameworks for one-to-many selling- Audience-building and “virtual stages”- Advanced communication and influence in a digital context- The event is delivered live over three consecutive days, with multiple sessions per day and scheduled breaks.Three-Day Curriculum and Session ScheduleThe published agenda for the December edition lists 14 named sessions plus one private session. Times are in Pacific Time (PT), with Eastern Time (ET) equivalents in parentheses.SellingOnline Day 1 – December 9Theme: “One-to-Many Selling”Day 1 introduces core concepts around mindset, offers, and the basic structure of one-to-many online selling.Session 1 – Subconscious Success8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)Focuses on internal beliefs, decision-making, and how mindset influences the ability to present and sell online.Session 2 – Offer Secrets9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)Covers how to structure an offer, including the main product, bonuses, and perceived value.Session 3 – Subconscious Selling Secrets12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET)Looks at communication patterns and stories that can make a presentation more engaging and easier to follow.Session 4 – The “One-to-Many” Selling Framework1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)Breaks down a multi-step framework for presenting to a group instead of selling one-to-one.Session 5 – Improv Webinars3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)Explores a more flexible webinar structure that adapts to audience questions and live feedback.Day 1 is framed as laying the foundation for the rest of the challenge, with participants introduced to the core models that will be referenced on Days 2 and 3.==> Get Started with Selling Online Challenge on the official website SellingOnline Day 2 – December 10Theme: “Building Stages and Creating Crowds”Day 2 shifts from internal and structural topics to visibility, reach, and scalable presentations.Session 6 – Building Your Own Stages8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)Discusses how to create “stages” online—such as webinars, challenges, summits, and live events—where a presentation can be delivered to many people at once.Session 7 – Creating a Starving Crowd9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)Focuses on identifying and attracting audiences who have clear needs and interest in a specific topic or solution.Session 8 – 2 Commas of Impact12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET)Uses higher-revenue case studies to illustrate how one-to-many frameworks have been applied in larger launches and campaigns.Session 9 – Crafting a 7-Figure Pitch1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)Breaks down the structure of longer-form pitches often used in premium offers, higher-ticket programs, or larger launches.Session 10 – “One-to-Many” Coaching3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)Addresses how group coaching and leveraged delivery models can be built on a one-to-many presentation foundation.Day 2 is designed to connect the presentation framework from Day 1 with concrete settings, such as virtual stages and events, where those presentations are most often delivered.SellingOnline Day 3 – December 11Theme: “Advanced Sales, Persuasion, and Influence”Day 3 covers longer-term brand-building and more advanced communication strategies.Session 11 – Creating Your Movement8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)Explores how recurring content, events, and offers can support a community or “movement” around a central idea.Session 12 – How to Win Despite Having All Odds Against You9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)Focuses on resilience, sustained effort, and navigating challenges in the process of building online sales systems.Private Session – “Wizard of Oz” Behind the CurtainMidday blockListed as a private session for select attendees, intended to show behind-the-scenes aspects of campaigns and operational systems.Session 13 – Advanced Persuasion12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET)Addresses higher-level persuasion and influence concepts in the context of ethical sales presentations.Session 14 – The Most Important Thing1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)Concludes the challenge with a focus on implementation, prioritization, and the key next actions participants may consider after the event.Day 3 brings together earlier concepts and is presented as an opportunity to see how strategy, communication, and implementation work together over time.Learn more at https://getplatform.link/selling-online Teaching Framework: From One-to-One to “One-to-Infinite” SellingThe event materials also outline a broader framework of three “methods” of selling that Brunson uses to contextualize the challenge:- One-to-One Selling – Traditional sales conversations, often over the phone or in person, where each conversation is handled individually.- One-to-Many Selling – Presentations delivered to a group (for example, live webinars or in-person talks), where one presentation reaches many people at once.- One-to-Infinite Selling – Recorded or systematized presentations embedded into a sales funnel, so the same presentation can be used repeatedly without direct scheduling constraints.The Selling Online Challenge concentrates mainly on the transition from one-to-one and one-to-many toward the “one-to-infinite” model, where a presentation is built once and later reused in an automated or semi-automated online environment.In the sales page, Brunson notes that software such as ClickFunnels can support the technical side of “method three,” but the event emphasizes that the content and structure of the presentation itself—what is said, in what order, and how objections are addressed—is the core focus of the challenge.Who the Event Is Designed ForThe registration page describes several profiles for whom the challenge is intended:- Business owners or marketers who already have a product, service, or webinar but are not achieving the level of sales they expect.- Coaches who want more consistent client acquisition from online channels.- Participants who are already making some sales but want to refine their skills and systems.Rather than positioning the challenge as an introduction to business, the material frames it as a structured environment for improving specific online selling and presentation skills over a short, defined timeframe. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/selling-online The event branding makes clear that it is not a guarantee of results; instead, it presents a framework and set of techniques that attendees can choose to apply in their own businesses and markets.Pricing, Guarantee, and Optional Add-OnsFor the current cohort, the Selling Online Challenge ticket is listed as a one-time payment of $100, which covers access to the three days of live sessions. Previous versions of the page have referenced higher “crossed-out” prices, but the current purchase option for the challenge itself is set at $100 for this run.Additional optional offers mentioned on the checkout page include:- A “Secret Show-Up Hacks” training, offered as a separate, one-time add-on.- Event notes and a workbook, available for a separate fee, intended to help attendees follow along and review the material.A combined option that includes the challenge ticket plus 30 days of access to the “Marketing Secrets” membership and associated training, with recurring billing after the initial period if not canceled.The main challenge ticket also carries a stated satisfaction-based money-back guarantee. According to the sales page, attendees who feel they did not receive useful training can contact support after the event to request a refund, subject to the terms described on the site.All pricing, add-ons, and guarantees are controlled by the event organizers and may change for future cohorts.Participant Feedback From Previous CohortsThe Selling Online page features written feedback from attendees of earlier editions of the challenge. While individual experiences vary, testimonials commonly mention:Greater clarity about how to structure an offer and presentation.A better understanding of the psychological or “subconscious” side of selling online.Appreciation for the volume of material condensed into the three-day schedule.Several participants note that the format prompted them to move from passive learning into planning or implementing new presentations and funnels. As with any educational event, these comments reflect individual opinions and are not predictive of future results.==> To Learn More About the Event, please click here to for more information Positioning Within the Online Education LandscapeThe Selling Online Challenge sits at the intersection of several ongoing trends:Growth of short, intensive virtual events (challenges, bootcamps, and workshops).Increased interest in virtual presentation skills as more sales activity moves online.A shift from purely informational courses to implementation-focused formats, where participants are encouraged to build or outline real assets during the event.For observers of the broader online education and marketing space, the December 9–11 edition is notable for publishing a detailed session-by-session curriculum in advance, specifying exactly when and how each topic will be covered. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/selling-online Disclosures and Independent CoverageThis press release is an independent informational summary of the December 9–11, 2025 edition of the Selling Online Challenge. It is based on publicly available information from the SellingOnline.com registration page and related materials as of early December 2025. It is not issued by Russell Brunson, ClickFunnels, Prime Mover, or SellingOnline.com.All details—including dates, times, session lineup, pricing, bonus materials, and refund terms—are subject to change by the organizers. Anyone considering registration should review the most current information and terms directly on SellingOnline.com before making a purchase decision.Participation in the challenge does not guarantee any particular level of sales, revenue, or business growth. Outcomes depend on multiple factors, including individual effort, market conditions, and implementation choices. This release does not provide legal, financial, or business advice.About Russell BrunsonRussell Brunson is an entrepreneur behind Primemovers, author, and co-founder of ClickFunnels, a software platform for building online sales funnels and marketing pages. Over more than two decades, he has created books, podcasts, events, and trainings centered on digital marketing, storytelling, and one-to-many presentation frameworks.In addition to his software work, Brunson leads educational initiatives such as the Selling Online Challenge and community-based programs focused on digital selling and communication skills.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.