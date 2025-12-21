ClickFunnels Highlights $99 for 3 Months Discount For Temporary Scale Plan Pricing for New Customers

3 months of ClickFunnels offer

ClickFunnels is offering a $99 for 3 months on its Scale Plan, giving brand new users access to its full-suite builder, CRM, and AI tools.

TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels, a software platform for building online sales funnels and marketing pages, is promoting a limited-time “$99 for 3 months” discount on its Scale Plan for new customers. Under current standard pricing, the Scale tier is billed at $197 per month, which typically amounts to $591 over three months.During the promotional period, eligible new accounts can access the same plan for a single $99 charge for the first 90 days, reflecting a short-term reduction of $492 compared with regular monthly billing over that time frame.===> Click Here to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer The offer is positioned as an extended, discounted evaluation period for businesses that want to test the Scale Plan’s feature set, which includes unlimited funnels, higher contact and email limits, and additional technical capabilities compared with entry-level tiers.Structure of the $99 for 3 Months ClickFunnels OfferClickFunnels’ public materials and partner promotions describe the $99 for 3 months arrangement as a temporary pricing structure for the Scale Plan, with the following core elements:Eligibility:The promotion applies to new customers who have not previously held a paid ClickFunnels subscription under the same account details.Plan included:Access is provided to the Scale Plan, which is normally priced at $197 per month.Promotional billing:A single $99 payment covers the first three months (approximately 90 days) of access to the Scale Plan.Post-promotion billing:After the initial 3-month period, accounts that remain active are billed at the standard Scale Plan rate (currently $197 per month, plus any applicable taxes), on a recurring basis, unless canceled.The promotion is typically accessed through a dedicated campaign page or partner link, rather than the general pricing homepage, and does not rely on a manual coupon code entry. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access What the Scale Plan Provides Under the OfferThe Scale Plan sits above ClickFunnels’ entry-level Launch tier and below its higher enterprise offerings. Public pricing and plan descriptions indicate that Scale is designed for businesses that manage multiple funnels and require more generous contact and email allowances.Features commonly listed for the Scale Plan include:Funnel and page limitsSupport for unlimited funnels (subject to current promotional allowances) and multiple pages for campaigns, launches, and evergreen offers.Workspaces and team membersCapacity for up to 5 workspaces and 5 team members, allowing segmentation of brands or projects and collaborative work across teams.Contact and email allowancesUp to 75,000 contacts and as many as 300,000 emails per month, catering to audiences larger than those typically supported on introductory tiers.Courses and membership capabilitySupport for a limited number of courses or membership-style products, enabling digital programs to be delivered directly inside the platform.Domains and branding optionsProvision for unlimited custom domains, allowing campaigns to be run across multiple brands and web properties.Support and technical featuresAccess to live chat or priority support, custom code tools, webhooks, and API connections for integration with other systems, payment gateways, and analytics platforms.Under the $99 for 3 months discount, new customers operate within this Scale Plan environment during the initial period, making it possible to design and test complete campaigns under the same conditions as regular Scale subscribers.==> Get the ClickFunnels 3-months for $99 Offer Here Comparison With Standard Pricing and Trial OptionsClickFunnels typically offers several pricing tiers, with Launch, Scale, and higher-level plans structured around differing feature limits and capacities. Standard public information highlights the Scale Plan at $197 per month, either month-to-month or as part of an annual package at a reduced effective rate.In addition, the company has historically provided:- A shorter free trial period for new users (often 14 days), and- A stated money-back guarantee within a specified number of days on new paid subscriptions.- The $99 for 3 months promotion differs from these standard pathways by:Extending the evaluation windowInstead of two weeks, new customers have approximately 90 days to build and test funnels, email campaigns, and basic course or membership flows.Front-loading a reduced costA single $99 fee replaces monthly charges during the first three months, after which standard pricing resumes if the subscription continues.Focusing on a mid-tier planRather than limiting promotions to entry-level tiers, this discount is tied directly to the Scale Plan, which carries higher limits for contacts, emails, and active projects.From a structural perspective, the promotion operates less like a free trial and more like a temporary, reduced introductory rate for the Scale tier.Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access Typical Use Cases for the ClickFunnels $99 DiscountPublic commentary and analysis around the $99 for 3 months promotion suggest several representative use cases among new adopters:1. New Funnel ImplementationsSmall businesses and solo entrepreneurs launching their first structured sales funnel often use the Three-Month window to:- Build an initial set of landing pages, opt-in pages, and checkout flows.- Experiment with different funnel types (for example, lead magnet, webinar registration, or product launch structures).- Test several traffic sources before committing to longer-term software costs.2. Existing Businesses Consolidating ToolsOrganizations that currently use separate services for landing pages, emails, and basic membership delivery may take advantage of the discounted period to:- Evaluate whether a single system can reasonably replace several standalone tools.- Compare internal workflows, reporting, and integration complexity in a consolidated environment.- Assess whether the Scale Plan’s limits are appropriate for current and projected audience sizes.3. Agencies and Service Providers Testing Client InfrastructureAgencies and consultants in marketing-related fields may use the promotion to:- Set up client funnels as pilot projects within one Scale account, using different workspaces.- Create prototypes for recurring campaign structures, including upsell and downsell sequences.- Determine whether the combination of funnel building, email, and basic course hosting aligns with their delivery model.In each case, the emphasis is on using the 90-day period to gather enough information to decide whether to retain the Scale Plan at standard rates, shift to a different plan, or revert to alternative tools.===> To Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer, Click Here Practical Considerations: Eligibility, Renewal, and CancellationsTo align with editorial standards and avoid promotional ambiguity, several practical points frequently emphasized in explanatory coverage include:New customer requirementThe promotion is described as available only to new accounts, meaning that prior subscribers generally cannot reactivate at the $99 rate under the same customer profile.Automatic renewal at standard ratesAt the conclusion of the three-month promotional period, the subscription continues at the regular Scale Plan price unless the customer cancels before the renewal date.Cancellation processCancelation is handled through the ClickFunnels account dashboard or support channels. Ending the subscription before the end of the three months stops further billing but does not retroactively alter the initial $99 promotional charge.Refund policyClickFunnels’ global terms often include a time-limited money-back guarantee on qualifying charges. Coverage and timelines for that guarantee are governed by the company’s official terms and may change over time. Customers looking to rely on such policies are generally advised to review current terms directly on the ClickFunnels website.These conditions distinguish the $99 for 3 months promotion from one-time purchases or lifetime-access products and underscore that it operates within a subscription-based business model. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/clickfunnels-3months-access Position Within the Sales Funnel Software LandscapeThe ClickFunnels Scale Plan, with its combination of funnel building, integrated email, basic CRM functionality, and course hosting, occupies a specific niche in the broader market of digital marketing and sales tools.Analysts and reviewers frequently group ClickFunnels alongside:- Funnel-focused platforms designed for campaign-based selling,- All-in-one marketing tools that merge pages, email, and customer management, and- Specialist tools used for webinars, launches, or membership-based programs.In that context, the $99 for 3 months promotion can be seen as a mechanism for new users to explore whether a funnel-driven approach fits their marketing and sales strategy without committing to three months at the full monthly rate up front.The offer does not change the capabilities of the Scale Plan itself; rather, it temporarily adjusts the cost of accessing those capabilities during an extended introductory period.About ClickFunnelsClickFunnels is a web-based platform designed to help businesses create sales funnels, landing pages, and marketing workflows without extensive custom development. Its feature set typically includes:- Visual funnel and page building tools- Email broadcasting and follow-up automation- Basic CRM functions for managing leads and customers- Course and membership delivery modules- Analytics and reporting for funnel performance- Support for custom domains and integrations with third-party servicesClickFunnels offers multiple pricing tiers aimed at businesses of different sizes and levels of complexity, from early-stage ventures to more established organizations running multiple funnels and campaigns simultaneously.Further information about ClickFunnels’ plans, features, and trial or guarantee policies is available on the company’s official website.DisclaimerThis press release is an independent informational overview of the current ClickFunnels $99 for 3 months promotion tied to the Scale Plan. It is based on publicly available information at the time of writing and does not represent official corporate communication from ClickFunnels.All pricing, plan structures, eligibility criteria, and policy details—including the existence and duration of the $99 promotion—are subject to change by ClickFunnels without notice. Prospective customers should consult the official ClickFunnels website and review the most recent terms and conditions before subscribing or making any payment.Nothing in this release should be interpreted as legal, financial, or tax advice. Businesses evaluating software and marketing platforms are encouraged to consider their own circumstances and seek professional advice where appropriate.

