GoHighLevel Holiday Promotion Provides 50% Discount for 3 Months on Starter, Unlimited, and Pro Plans

TX, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a CRM and marketing automation platform used by agencies and service businesses worldwide, has launched a five-day Holiday Promotion offering 50% off the first three months on its Starter, Unlimited, and Pro plans for both new and existing users. The promotion is being highlighted from December 23 through December 27, 2025, overlapping the Christmas period, and mirrors the 50% introductory pricing seen in GoHighLevel’s recent Black Friday and Cyber Week campaigns.Here's the official HighLevel Holiday page: https://www.gohighlevel.com/holiday-promo According to current Holiday Promotion materials and independent deal trackers, the discount applies across all three core GoHighLevel pricing tiers, with the reduced rate active for the first three billing cycles before reverting to standard monthly pricing.Overview of the GoHighLevel Holiday PromotionThe 2025 GoHighLevel Holiday Promotion continues a year-end pattern in which the company has offered 50% off for three months on its main subscription plans during defined promotional windows, alongside separate discounts on upgrades and annual plans.For this five-day Holiday period:The promotion is available to new users signing up for Starter, Unlimited, or Pro (SaaS Mode) plans.Existing customers can participate by upgrading their current plan or switching to qualifying promotional pricing paths, subject to the options shown in their accounts or official promo pages.No public coupon code is typically required; discounts are applied via dedicated Holiday or year-end promotion URLs.This Holiday window is part of a broader sequence of seasonal offers that, according to third-party guides, also includes dedicated Black Friday, Cyber Monday, End-of-Year, and New Year promotions, many of which use the same 50% introductory structure. Learn more here https://getplatform.link/highlevel-holiday Plan-by-Plan Pricing and Holiday Discount StructureCore GoHighLevel subscription pricing remains anchored to three main tiers: Starter, Unlimited, and Pro (SaaS Mode). During the Holiday Promotion window, each plan is listed at approximately half price for the first three months, after which billing returns to standard rates unless the user changes or cancels.Starter Plan – Holiday PricingStandard price: $97 per monthHoliday Promotion price (first 3 months): $48.50 per month (50% off)Approximate three-month savings vs. standard monthly billing: $145.50Starter is positioned as an entry-level agency account for freelancers, consultants, and small teams who want access to the core CRM, pipeline, funnel, and automation features while managing only a limited number of sub-accounts.Typical inclusions (exact details may vary by campaign) include:Unlimited users and contactsUp to three sub-accounts for managing multiple client or brand profilesFunnel and email split testingA built-in prospecting tool with daily activity limitsUnlimited Plan – Holiday PricingStandard price: $297 per monthHoliday Promotion price (first 3 months): $148.50 per month (50% off)Approximate three-month savings vs. standard monthly billing: $445.50The Unlimited tier expands capacity for agencies and multi-brand businesses by adding:Unlimited sub-accountsWhite-labeled desktop app brandingBasic API access for expanded integrationsAbility to resell add-ons such as WhatsApp messaging, WordPress hosting, and AI EmployeeOne customizable dashboard for reporting and monitoring performancePro (SaaS Mode) Plan – Holiday PricingStandard price: $497 per monthHoliday Promotion price (first 3 months): $248.50 per month (50% off)Approximate three-month savings vs. standard monthly billing: $745.50Pro is aimed at agencies and SaaS operators who want to package GoHighLevel’s infrastructure into branded software offerings. Public documentation and independent promos highlight that Pro typically includes:- SaaS Mode for launching and managing software-style customer accounts- Automated account creation, reporting, and billing- SaaS Configurator for building tiered subscription packages- Advanced API access- User-level reporting and multiple custom dashboardsSome Holiday and Cyber Week upgrade guides note that existing Unlimited users can temporarily access Pro-level features at lower effective rates during seasonal campaigns, allowing them to test SaaS Mode before committing to ongoing Pro pricing.==> More information is available on the official HighLevel Holiday page How the Holiday Promotion Works for New UsersFor new users, the Holiday Promotion operates as an introductory pricing period:- A prospective user selects Starter, Unlimited, or Pro from a Holiday, Cyber Week, or year-end promo page.- The system associates their account with the relevant promotional structure, typically applying 50% off the monthly subscription for three cycles.- In some campaigns, a free trial period (for example, 14 or 30 days) may be combined with the three-month discount, depending on the landing page and offer variation used.- After the promotional period concludes, billing reverts to standard GoHighLevel pricing unless the user downgrades, upgrades, or cancels.Deal round-ups emphasize that no separate coupon is generally required for these Holiday promotions; instead, the discount logic is built into dedicated URLs operated by GoHighLevel or approved partners.Options for Existing GoHighLevel CustomersExisting customers are also included in many of the 2025 Holiday-related offers, though their options differ from those of first-time subscribers. Independent promo breakdowns describe a variety of upgrade and annual-discount paths, for example:Users on the $97 Starter plan may:Upgrade to $297 Unlimited at 50% off for three months ($148.50 per month), orUpgrade to $497 Pro at 50% off for three months ($248.50 per month),while also having access to discounted annual options in some campaigns.Users on the $297 Unlimited plan may:Upgrade to $497 Pro, sometimes at a temporary rate similar to their existing monthly charge for the first three months, effectively trialing Pro-level features at a lower upfront cost.Learn more here https://getplatform.link/highlevel-holiday Existing Pro (SaaS Mode) users may see Holiday options centered on annual billing savings, such as year-end offers that equate to “12 months for the price of 9” or comparable structures, depending on the specific year-end promotion being run.In addition, some year-end offers apply percentage discounts (for example, 25–35–50%) to bundles of add-ons, including HIPAA compliance, white-label mobile apps, premium support, WhatsApp connectivity, WordPress hosting, and selected AI features. Holiday discounts on AI Employee may be capped at a lower percentage than other add-ons.Because upgrade paths and account histories vary, existing users are typically advised—in independent guides and official instructions—to:- Log into their GoHighLevel account- Access the billing or upgrade area within the platform- Review the promotional options tailored to their current plan during the active Holiday windowHow the Holiday Promo Compares With Standard GoHighLevel PricingOutside of Holiday, Black Friday, and Cyber Week periods, publicly listed GoHighLevel pricing remains:- Starter: $97 per month- Unlimited: $297 per month- Pro (SaaS Mode): $497 per monthStandard offers may include:- Short-term free trials (for example, 14 days) on selected plans- Regular annual discounts when paying for 12 months in advanceThe Holiday Promotion differs in three notable ways:- Depth of discount – The 50% reduction for three months represents a larger temporary discount than standard annual prepay percentages.- Duration of discount period – Instead of only a trial window, the promotional rate continues across three full billing cycles.- Breadth of eligibility – Both new users and upgrading existing customers are included, subject to plan and path, rather than limiting savings strictly to first-time signups.==> More information is available on the official Holiday Promo page Independent reviewers often highlight these seasonal deals as practical windows for agencies and service providers to evaluate GoHighLevel as a consolidated alternative to multiple separate tools.Use Cases: Who May Benefit From the Holiday PromotionThe GoHighLevel platform is primarily marketed toward:Marketing agencies and consultants managing multiple clientsService-based businesses that rely on appointment scheduling, pipelines, and follow-upSaaS builders and white-label providers using Pro/SaaS Mode to package GoHighLevel as part of software offeringsFor these groups, the Holiday Promotion may be particularly relevant in scenarios such as:Consolidating several tools (CRM, funnel builder, email, SMS, and basic membership systems) into one environment and testing workflows under real conditions.Using the lower initial rate to experiment with SaaS Mode, especially for agencies considering recurring software revenue models.Temporarily upgrading an existing plan to trial higher-tier capabilities or add-ons without immediately committing to full-price Pro or annual structures.As with any software purchase, whether the Holiday Promotion is suitable depends on a business’s current tooling, budget, and technical capacity to implement a new platform within the promotional timeframe.Disclosures and Independent CoverageThis release is not an official communication from GoHighLevel Inc. or HighLevel. All pricing, plan structures, dates, and discount levels—including the specific Holiday window and associated upgrade paths—are subject to change by GoHighLevel and its partners. Prospective users and existing customers should verify current terms directly on official GoHighLevel pages and inside their accounts before making any purchase, upgrade, or renewal decision.This press release does not provide legal, tax, or financial advice. Forming contracts for software services should be evaluated in light of each reader’s own circumstances, and professional advisors may be consulted where appropriate. Learn more here https://getplatform.link/highlevel-holiday About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a cloud-based marketing and CRM platform designed for agencies, consultants, and service businesses. The platform combines tools for:- Lead capture and pipeline management- Funnel and website building- Email and SMS campaigns- Appointment scheduling and call tracking- Membership and course delivery- White-label SaaS configurations for agenciesSince its launch in 2018, GoHighLevel has focused on consolidating multiple marketing and sales functions into a single environment for users who prefer to operate one primary platform instead of several disconnected tools.

