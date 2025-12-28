Your Year of Miracles 2026 Opens Enrollment With New Resources on “Miracle Zone” Living

Your Year of Miracles 2026

Your Year of Miracles announces 2026 enrollment plus a new free ebook and energetic reset checklist on mindset, energy, and “Miracle Zone” practices.

Your Year of Miracles, a year-long online mentoring program led by bestselling author and teacher Marci Shimoff, has opened enrollment for its 2026 cohort and released new free resources, including the updated ebook Manifest a Life of Miracles: 4 Steps to Living in the Miracle Zone and the Miracles Energetic Reset Checklist. The 2026 edition of Your Year of Miracles continues the program's focus on mindset, energy, and daily practices designed to help participants shift long-standing patterns in areas such as relationships, health, money, and life purpose. Since its launch, more than half a million people have engaged with the broader Your Year of Miracles community through events, resources, and annual mentoring programs.About Your Year of Miracles 2026Your Year of Miracles 2026 is a 12-month group mentoring and transformation program organized around monthly themes and a consistent learning rhythm. Each month includes live online sessions, guided practices, and reflection tools designed to help participants “live in the Miracle Zone” – a phrase the organizers use to describe a more steady state of clarity, presence, and alignment with personal goals.The 2026 core program is scheduled to include:- Monthly live “Miracles Transformation” sessions- Monthly live “Miracles Healing” sessions with guest mentors and healers- Monthly “Miracles Activation” meditations- Monthly “3 Keys to Miracles” video trainings- Weekly “Monday Miracle Message” audio reflections- Monthly “Miracles Fast Track” guides- A private online community space- A 2026 online Miracles Journal for tracking insights and intentionsOptional upgrades, such as small “Miracles Groups” and additional coaching tracks, are available for participants who want closer guidance or extra accountability. Ahead of the 2026 program cycle, the Your Year of Miracles team has released two supporting resources that are available at no charge:Manifest a Life of Miracles: 4 Steps to Living in the Miracle Zone (Ebook) – A concise guide created by Marci Shimoff, Dr. Sue Morter, and Lisa Nichols that outlines four core steps: letting go to create space, owning worthiness, strengthening resilience ("get-up muscle"), and surrounding oneself with supportive influences.Miracles Energetic Reset Checklist – A printable checklist and companion video training with Shimoff that walk through a short, repeatable process for shifting out of anxiety or "default mode" and into a more grounded state. The checklist draws on the same "Miracle Zone" framework used in the year-long program.Both resources are designed as stand-alone introductions to the Your Year of Miracles approach. They can be used independently or as preparation for those considering participation in the full 2026 program."The 2026 materials place a strong emphasis on practical, repeatable tools," said a Your Year of Miracles spokesperson. "The free ebook and energetic reset checklist offer a way to test the approach in daily life, while the full program gives space to work with those tools over an entire year." Program Structure, Themes, and FormatYour Year of Miracles 2026 is delivered entirely online, allowing participants from multiple time zones to join live or watch replays on their own schedules. Sessions typically combine teaching, guided practices, and time for reflection.Key structural elements include:Monthly Transformation FocusEach month centers on a specific focus area, such as emotional resilience, self-worth, relationships, health, money, or life purpose. The same theme is explored from multiple angles across live sessions, activations, and weekly audios, aiming to support gradual, sustained change rather than one-time breakthroughs.Live Mentoring and Guest Expert SupportCore sessions are led by Marci Shimoff and the Your Year of Miracles mentor team, with additional appearances from guest experts and healers drawn from the fields of personal development, energy work, and spiritual practice.Short, Ongoing PracticesWeekly "Monday Miracle Message" audios and monthly activations are designed to be integrated into everyday routines. Practices may include short meditations, journaling prompts, and simple reflection exercises aimed at strengthening awareness and changing habitual responses over time.Community and Miracles GroupsParticipants have access to a private online community where they can share experiences, questions, and progress. The same theme is explored from multiple angles across live sessions, activations, and weekly audios, aiming to support gradual, sustained change rather than one-time breakthroughs.Live Mentoring and Guest Expert SupportCore sessions are led by Marci Shimoff and the Your Year of Miracles mentor team, with additional appearances from guest experts and healers drawn from the fields of personal development, energy work, and spiritual practice.Short, Ongoing PracticesWeekly “Monday Miracle Message” audios and monthly activations are designed to be integrated into everyday routines. Practices may include short meditations, journaling prompts, and simple reflection exercises aimed at strengthening awareness and changing habitual responses over time.Community and Miracles GroupsParticipants have access to a private online community where they can share experiences, questions, and progress. Those who add the Miracles Group option meet twice per month in small groups of 4–6 participants to support one another's intentions. Who the 2026 Program Is Designed ForAccording to the organizers, the 2026 Your Year of Miracles program is intended for adults who are interested in structured personal growth and who appreciate a blend of mindset work, energy practices, and community support.Common participant profiles include:- Individuals experiencing transition in career, health, or relationships who want additional structure and support while navigating change- People who have engaged with personal development or spiritual teachings and want a year-long container to deepen those practices- Caregivers and service-oriented professionals who are looking for more consistent tools for self-care and emotional regulation- Returning participants from previous Your Year of Miracles cohorts who wish to continue working with the framework over another yearYour Year of Miracles emphasizes that its offerings are educational in nature and not a substitute for medical, psychological, or financial advice.The Miracle Mentors and Teaching TeamThe 2026 program is led by a team of mentors and facilitators that has evolved over the 12-year history of Your Year of Miracles. Current materials highlight the involvement of:Marci Shimoff – #1 New York Times bestselling author of Happy for No Reason and Love for No Reason, co-author of multiple Chicken Soup for the Soul titles, and a long-time teacher in the happiness and personal transformation field.Dr. Sue Morter – Creator of the Energy Codes and a practitioner of bioenergetic approaches that link body awareness and personal development.Lisa Nichols – Motivational speaker, founder of Motivating the Masses, and contributor to The Secret, recognized for her work on personal empowerment and communication.Mike Dooley, Lynn Twist, and Lisa Garr – Long-time contributors in the areas of mindset, purpose, and conscious use of resources, who appear in guest expert roles and associated sessions. Additional coaching and facilitation is provided by certified Miracles Coaches and small-group leaders who support day-to-day engagement inside the program."The 2026 cohort reflects more than a decade of refinement," said a member of the Your Year of Miracles coaching team. "The structure is designed so participants are not just inspired once or twice, but supported week by week as they put the material into practice."Relationship to the Free Ebook and ChecklistThe Manifest a Life of Miracles ebook and the Miracles Energetic Reset Checklist are positioned as entry-point resources for individuals who are interested in the "Miracle Zone" concept but are not yet ready to commit to a year-long program.Together, the resources:Introduce the four-step framework (letting go, worthiness, resilience, and supportive community) that underpins much of the Year of Miracles curriculumOffer a brief, repeatable energetic reset process that can be tested in everyday situationsProvide context for the language and practices participants encounter if they later join the full programBoth materials are delivered digitally and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. Availability is described as limited-time in some partner communications, so details may change over the course of the 2026 calendar year. About Your Year of MiraclesYour Year of Miracles is a year-long online mentoring program and community founded by Marci Shimoff and collaborators. The program combines live sessions, guided practices, guest expert teachings, and community interaction to support participants in what the organizers describe as “living in the Miracle Zone” – a more aligned and intentional way of approaching life, relationships, health, and work.Now entering its 2026 cycle, Your Year of Miracles continues to expand its library of educational materials, including free resources such as the Manifest a Life of Miracles ebook and the Miracles Energetic Reset Checklist.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of Your Year of Miracles founders. All promotional details, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by the founders.

