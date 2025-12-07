'The Breaking of Time' by J.J. Hebert Hits No. 1 Amazon Best Seller & Top New Release

The Breaking of Time - No. 1 Amazon Best Seller

The Breaking of Time reached No. 1 on Amazon’s Occult Supernatural list, earned Top New Release honors, and was selected for Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert has reached No. 1 Amazon Best Seller status in the Occult Supernatural category. The novel has also achieved Top New Release and bestseller rankings across multiple Amazon categories, including Metaphysical Fiction and Metaphysical Fantasy.The top-ranking position reflects strong national reader engagement and growing visibility for the genre-blending supernatural thriller. Momentum for the release was further strengthened by its selection for Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club , highlighting the novel’s emotional depth and literary appeal.Mariel Hemingway praised the book, stating, “What impressed me most is the way the story creates a sense of wonder and urgency while never losing sight of the family at its core. The magic feels vivid and alive, the suspense holds you close, and the emotional weight gives the book a beautiful depth.”The Breaking of Time centers on Daniel Ward, a father living a quiet suburban life whose desperate act to save his son fractures reality itself. That moment exposes a hidden past and awakens the Arvynth, an ancient order of immortal sorcerers devoted to silence and stillness. As the brotherhood closes in, Daniel must protect his family while confronting the cost of the power he has tried to bury.Independent Book Review called the novel “an immersive paranormal thriller that balances rich worldbuilding and in-depth lore characteristic of fantasy fiction with the all-too-human dramas of identity, family, and the consequences of secrecy ,” while Literary Titan awarded the book a five-star rating, mentioning that the "magic feels physical" and that the "book would land especially well with readers who enjoy fantasy woven into ordinary life, stories about families under impossible pressure, and characters who carry heavy pasts that finally catch up to them."Blending occult supernatural themes, metaphysical suspense, and intimate family drama, The Breaking of Time explores secrecy, sacrifice, and the high cost of defying fate.The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats.About the AuthorJ. J. Hebert is the bestselling author of eight books, including his acclaimed debut Unconventional and The Backwards K, which, according to Newsweek, is currently in development for film adaptation. A lifelong New England resident, Hebert frequently weaves the region's landscapes and atmosphere into his storytelling. Discover more about J. J. Hebert and his books at jjhebertonline.com, and join his community of over 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.