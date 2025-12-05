J.J. Hebert’s New Novel 'The Breaking of Time' Selected for Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club with High Praise from Hemingway

The Breaking of Time by J.J. Hebert - Selected for Mariel Hemingway's Book Club

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert has received a major literary honor as his newest novel, The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth , has been selected for Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club . This distinction accompanies Hemingway’s enthusiastic praise for the book, marking a significant milestone in the novel’s early critical reception.Hemingway, an Academy Award–nominated actress, bestselling author, and founder of Mariel Hemingway's Book Club, offered glowing commentary on Hebert’s supernatural thriller/urban fantasy novel:“What impressed me most about this story is the way it creates a sense of wonder and urgency while never losing sight of the family at its core. It begins with a single extraordinary choice made by a father who only wants to protect his child, and from that moment the world opens in remarkable and unsettling ways. The magic feels vivid and alive, the suspense holds you close, and the emotional weight of Daniel’s struggle gives the book a beautiful depth. Fans of fantasy and thrillers will be captivated by the sweeping stakes, yet readers who are drawn to intimate portrayals of family under extraordinary strain will find an equally powerful experience. This novel is heartfelt, gripping, and memorable in all the best ways.”The selection signals Hemingway’s belief in the novel’s emotional resonance and genre-crossing power. Her book club, known for spotlighting meaningful, memorable storytelling, highlights works that blend compelling themes with immersive reading experiences—qualities that The Breaking of Time delivers in abundance.Hebert’s novel follows Daniel Ward, a devoted father whose desperate act to save his child shatters the boundaries of time and awakens an ancient order known as the Arvynth. As Daniel fights to protect his family from forces older than history itself, the story unfolds with cinematic tension, rich mythology, and deep emotional stakes.The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth is now available on Amazon and other fine retailers worldwide.About the author:J. J. Hebert is the bestselling author of eight books, including his acclaimed debut Unconventional and The Backwards K, which, according to Newsweek, is currently in development for film adaptation. A lifelong New England resident, Hebert frequently weaves the region's landscapes and atmosphere into his storytelling. Discover more about J. J. Hebert and his books at jjhebertonline.com, and join his community of over 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

