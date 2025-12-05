‘The Healer’s Secrets’ by Rhonda D. Herb Weaves a Tale of Mystery, Romance, and Timeless Healing

NH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Rhonda D. Herb announces the release of her latest work of historical fiction, "The Healer's Secrets," a captivating story where the remnants of a lost medieval manuscript intertwine the fates of two extraordinary women across centuries.When modern-day American nurse Cate Marsi stumbles upon a hidden 14th-century manuscript in an abandoned English priory, her discovery reveals more than she could have imagined. The manuscript, penned by Catherine Marsini, a skilled Florentine herbalist accused of witchcraft, unveils a world of forbidden remedies, a love that defies societal norms, and the dangers faced by a compassionate healer in a time of fear and persecution.Separated by 700 years, Cate and Catherine's lives become intertwined through their shared quest for healing, love, and courage. Rich with lyrical, atmospheric storytelling, "The Healer's Secrets" explores themes of faith, compassion, and the enduring power of human connection.Rhonda D. Herb masterfully brings her academic background in English and Communications, as well as her career in healthcare communications, into a narrative that is heartfelt, suspenseful, and profoundly spiritual. Known for her previous works, including “Deadly Relations” and “The Jewel of Paradise,” Herb’s stories bloom with a fascination for the healing wisdom of natural world and the mystery of the human spirit.Readers will be enthralled by this immersive tale of resilience and hope, where history, romance, and mystery collide in an unforgettable exploration of healing as both a sacred art and a timeless science.For fans of historical fiction, suspense, and romance, this striking novel weaves a world where the wisdom of the past meets the challenges of the present, bringing new meaning to the power of love and healing.“The Healer’s Secrets” (ISBN: 9781967458875) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $13.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:TWO WOMEN. TWO ERAS.ONE SECRET THAT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING.When American nurse Cate Marsi stumbles across an ancient manuscript on holiday in England, she is swept into the story of Catherine Marsini, a 14th-century herbalist accused of witchcraft. Fleeing persecution, Catherine finds refuge in an English priory, where her healing skills – and her growing bond with a gifted physician – ignite both passion and peril. The local parish priest sees illness as God’s punishment, and Catherine’s compassion as dangerous defiance.As plague descends and secrets buried within the priory walls come to light, Catherine must risk everything she believes in to save the man she loves. Across centuries, her choices echo forward, binding past and present in a tale of forbidden love, faith, and courage.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit http://www.seacoastpress.com/

